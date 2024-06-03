Pride Houston 365 Ally Grand Marshal: Lesley Briones

71 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“As an ally, I am deeply honored to be recognized for my work with the LGBTQIA+ community. It is incredibly important to me that my three young daughters grow up in a world free of discrimination where they can be their authentic selves. LGBTQIA+ equality was a central issue for me long before I thought about running for office. I find it unacceptable that some state leaders want to take us backwards, and I will use my platform to amplify the voices of LGBTQIA+ Texans.” — Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones

Known For:

When Briones took office as Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner in 2023, her responsibility as an ally and advocate became more important than ever. She says that now she has the privilege of taking concerted action to create change. In June 2023, she presented and passed a resolution that created the county’s LGBTQIA+ Commission, the first of its kind for Harris County. The group will partner with Commissioners Court to make actionable recommendations to improve public health, safety, and economic opportunities for the LGBTQ community. With appointees like Meghan Fairbanks and Diamond Stylz, this commission comprises community leaders who are already advocating for change.

Briones is extremely proud of leading the historic appointment of Dr. Cody Pyke to the Harris Health System Board of Trustees, the first openly transgender and nonbinary individual to serve on the nine-member board of one of the largest safety-net health systems in the nation.

Advocacy:

While all LGBTQ people face systemic barriers, Briones knows there are specific obstacles for LGBTQ people of color, Black LGBTQ people, and for the transgender and nonbinary communities. Intersectionality is an integral part of how she advocates for the community. In her policy- and decision-making, she is always considering compounding factors to ensure that equitable progress for all is delivered.

Favorite Causes:

Briones is deeply committed to a range of justice-based movements and bringing all of those issues to the Commissioners Court. She is most proud to have carved out a unique role in advocating for the LGBTQ community, which was previously very subdued at the county level.

Dream to Change the World:

Briones deeply believes everyone’s equality is inextricably linked. Her dream is to continue building an inclusive Harris County where everyone has the freedom to be their full, authentic selves.

Ultimate Life Mission:

To advance opportunity and justice for all people.

Favorite Hashtag:

#UWONTBREAKMYSOUL

What: The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

When: Saturday, June 29 (Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.)

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: pridehouston365.org