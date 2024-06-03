Pride Houston 365 Honorary Grand Marshal: C. Patrick McIlvain

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“Being selected as an Honorary Parade Grand Marshal is an acknowledgment by my peers of my life as a community advocate, volunteer, and organizer. For me, it means that I have been heard and felt by many people. it grants me a more visible public platform this year to talk about mental illness—a conversation that is long overdue.” — C. Patrick McIlvain

Known For:

Being a longtime community volunteer and advocate, a founding member of Montrose Sports Association, a longtime volunteer for Pride Houston 365, a member of the original “Team [Annise] Parker,” and the founding director of The Walk for Mental Health Awareness (also known as The Walk Houston).

Advocacy:

McIlvain adds to our community conversation by living with the challenges of having a mental illness diagnosis. He shares his personal experiences, including the discrimination that he has endured from many in the heterosexual community for being a gay male. The discrimination for being honest and open about his mental illness includes discrimination even from within his LGBTQ community. But he keeps walking forward, one step at a time. It is positive, forward progress.

Favorite Cause:

McIlvain’s most important cause is talking—out in the bright sunlight of the day—about living with a mental illness. He feels that we all must do what we can to let people know that it is a very good thing to talk about mental illness, and how it does not define them. The Walk Houston, now known as ”Our Journey to Mental Health,” will be hosting a public social event every October 10, which is celebrated as World Mental Health Day.

Dream to Change the World:

To dramatically reduce the personal and social stigma that is still so yoked to those who talk about mental illness. McIlvain believes that just saying “mental health” is sugarcoating the real truth. But every time someone says the words “mental illness” in public, we take a chip out of the stigma that has been with us for over 5,000 years.

Ultimate Life Mission:

To totally eradicate all of the stigma that is still attached to having and living with a mental illness.

Favorite Hashtags:

#PositivePublicDialogue; #EndTheIndifference; #TakingMyDignityBack

What: The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

When: Saturday, June 29 (Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.)

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: pridehouston365.org