Houston’s New Faces of Pride Honorary Grand Marshal: Rep. Al Green

“As a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community, it is my supreme honor to be selected as a grand marshal

for the New Faces of Pride parade. Being honored as a grand marshal will assist me in highlighting the work of prominent causes that seek to eliminate invidious discrimination and create equality.” — Rep. Al Green

Known For:

Congressman Green is known for being the congressional member who first (and now annually) sponsored the original LGBTQIA+ Pride Month Resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Advocacy:

As a member of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, Green has advocated and voted for legislation beneficial to the LGBTQ community. He is the co-sponsor of the Equality Act, the LGBT Data Inclusion Act, the International Human Rights Defense Act, and the LGBT Pride Act. He has cosigned a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services supporting gender-affirming hormone therapy.

Green has supported the Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion and Economic Justice Act, which includes the LGBTQ Business Equal Credit Enforcement and Investment Act. He voted for the Equality Act H.R.5, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a wide variety of areas including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system.

He has also introduced H. Res. 746, the original National Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resolution of 2021, which for the first time included language acknowledging the experiences of LGBTQ people and their experiences with intimate-partner violence.

He has advocated for and supported legislation to provide safe and secure housing for LGBTQ youth. As such, he introduced H.R. 166, the Fair Lending for All Act, explicitly adding protections for LGBTQ persons against discrimination in finance, including home loans.

He has also introduced H.R. 8269, the Parity, Accountability, and Transparency in Housing Data Act of 2022 (PATH Data Act of 2022), which would improve the collection of housing data with respect to gender identity and sexual orientation. Green plans to continue this work by winning reelection to Congress and continuing the fight for equality.

Favorite Cause:

The establishment of a Department of Reconciliation, with a Secretary of Reconciliation who reports directly to the U.S. President and whose mission will be the elimination of all forms of invidious discrimination.

Dream to Change the World:

Eliminate all forms of invidious discrimination.

Ultimate Life Mission:

To live in a world free of invidious discrimination.

Favorite Hashtag:

#RepAlGreen

What: Houston’s New Faces of Pride downtown parade

When: Saturday, June 22, 7:30–10:00 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: tinyurl.com/38ta7f6s