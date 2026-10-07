Out for Change: Six LGBTQ Candidates Make Their Case



With the November 3 election approaching, Houston-area voters will decide races that reach from the Texas Capitol to boards overseeing public education and property appraisals. For LGBTQ voters, those offices can shape policies affecting schools, civil rights, housing, taxation and representation across the region.

In this year’s Out for Change, OutSmart invited six candidates in selected state and local races to discuss why they are running, their priorities in office and how they plan to serve LGBTQ constituents. The candidates include state Reps. Ann Johnson and Jolanda Jones, who are seeking re-election to the Texas House; Michelle Palmer, a candidate for the State Board of Education; and Harris Central Appraisal District candidates Chris Ehlinger, Jourdyn Wilson and Jesus Nieto.

Ann Johnson

Texas House of Representatives, District 134

She/her/hers

Ann Johnson is seeking re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 134 in west Houston. First elected in 2020, Johnson previously served as a chief prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, focusing on human trafficking, and works in private practice in juvenile law and advocacy for children and victims of abuse.

Why are you running for re-election?

I am running to fight against the extremism that is too prevalent in Texas politics and government. Nothing has changed about my reasons, but the extremism has gotten worse. It’s bad everywhere, but especially bad for LGBTQIA people and transgender Texans in particular.

What are your top priorities?

In addition to protecting our democratic institutions, I’m focused on making life less expensive for our families, keeping our neighborhoods safe, protecting civil rights and fighting discrimination, and expanding access to affordable health care. I’m a cancer survivor, and I get how medical debt can be overwhelming for families without good insurance.

How will you support LGBTQ residents?

I will continue to fight against the persecution of trans people and their families by Greg Abbott and MAGA Republicans, against increasing hate speech that is inciting violence and death, against the reversal of hard-won protections from discrimination, and against the tsunami of anti-LGBTQ bills we will continue to see in the next legislative session.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

My batting average my senior year of softball was zero.

Where can we find you when you’re not campaigning?

Working, walking or hanging with my dogs.

Jolanda Jones

Texas House of Representatives, District 147

She/her/hers

Jolanda Jones is seeking re-election to the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 147 in central and southeast Houston. First elected to the House in a 2022 special election, Jones previously served on Houston City Council and the Houston ISD Board of Trustees and practices criminal, family and juvenile law.

Why are you running for re-election?

My entire life has been about helping people. Whether in the Texas House, on City Council, the HISD Board of Trustees, my professional career or my community service, I fight for people who often cannot fight for themselves.

During my service as a state representative, I have helped many of my constituents and worked with my colleagues to fight back against our MAGA-controlled state government, which is sadly and openly anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black. I want to continue in that fight.

What are your top priorities?

Protecting voting rights and making life affordable. Without a strong Voting Rights Act, Black and Brown voters are disenfranchised, LGBTQ voters are silenced and erased, and democracy fails.

Families cannot afford housing, health care, child care, utilities, insurance and groceries.

How will you support LGBTQ residents?

As the first openly LGBTQ Black representative elected to the Texas Legislature, I have fought tooth and nail for equality.

I voted to repeal the sodomy law and vehemently fought against anti-trans legislation. I will continue fighting the erosion of our rights and identities, violence fueled by hateful rhetoric, government interference in private health care decisions, including abortion and gender-affirming care, and threats to our economic security as discrimination protections are withdrawn.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

I love to scuba dive and am certified to do so.

Where can we find you when you’re not campaigning?

When I’m not campaigning, I’m practicing law, on some tropical beach, spending time with my glam baby, or reading an actual hard cover book.

Michelle Palmer

State Board of Education, District 6

She/her/hers

Michelle Palmer is seeking the State Board of Education District 6 seat, which includes portions of Harris and Montgomery counties. A Texas educator for 15 years, Palmer has taught math, language arts, history, government and social studies and previously ran for the District 6 seat in 2020 and 2022.

Why did you decide to run?

am running for the State Board of Education because every Texas student deserves curriculum standards that are fact-based and inclusive. The current SBOE has adopted new social studies standards that I believe are racist, Islamophobic, biased and incomplete.

As a social studies teacher, I am not interested in teaching information that does not give students a complete picture. We need a classroom teacher on the board to fix what they broke. We need to elect educators, not extremists, to the SBOE.

What are your top priorities?

My top priorities are fixing the curriculum standards before they are implemented and editing the newly created mandatory reading list to remove the Bible readings that are on it.

How will you support LGBTQ+ residents?

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I always try to support our community however I can. What educators can do has been limited by actions from the Texas Legislature, including restrictions affecting LGBTQIA+ student organizations and the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ history in our courses.

My plan is to use the bully pulpit of the SBOE office to lobby the Legislature to change these laws.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

I worked at Barnes & Noble for 17 years, including the first seven years that I taught. I love reading.

Where can we find you when you’re not campaigning?

I’m mostly a homebody. You can generally find me sitting in my recliner with my cat, reading or watching something on streaming.

Chris Ehlinger

Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 2

He/him/his

Chris Ehlinger is a first-time candidate for public office, seeking Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 2. Now retired, Ehlinger’s career has included accounting, appraisal valuation, real estate, banking and executive management. He has also served as president of his neighborhood civic association.

Why did you decide to run?

I am running because I want to apply my decades of experience in the appraisal and real estate ecosystems to help make HCAD a better organization while making it more accountable to the people of Harris County.

Currently, HCAD has a Republican majority, even though the vast majority of Harris County residents vote Democrat. That isn’t a coincidence, but the proximate result of Republican plotting. I am a loyal Democrat and will conduct myself as such on the HCAD board.

What are your top priorities?

My number one priority is to ensure that HCAD’s initial valuation model is as fair as possible. Reducing errors in the model saves property owners the trouble and cost of appeals.

I also want to determine whether HCAD’s initial valuation model disproportionately overvalues properties in marginalized communities and make it easier for people to appeal valuations without having to pay third-party appraisal review firms.

How will you support LGBTQ residents?

I plan to promote HCAD initiatives and outreach in all marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ community, and evaluate whether individual communities, including heavily LGBTQ areas, experience higher levels of HCAD valuation errors than areas with more socioeconomic clout.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

I grew up in an extremely poor family, sharing an unairconditioned three-bedroom house with 11 siblings in South Texas. I shared clothes with my brothers, needed free lunches at school and relied on government assistance to go to school.

My success in life was only possible because the government helped me along the way. Nobody likes paying taxes, but they have a role in making success possible for all Texans.

Where can we find you when you’re not campaigning?

In my yard gardening, working on home projects, at the theater or at an LGBTQ event or business.

Jourdyn Wilson

Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 2

She/her/hers

Jourdyn Wilson is a first-time candidate seeking Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 2. A public affairs professional, Wilson has worked on state-level political campaigns and programs and previously taught in Houston-area schools.

Why did you decide to run?

My career has been about supporting fellow Democrats in getting elected so they can protect our community and give it a voice. People kept telling me I should run for office, and I would say, “But I love my hair and my private life!”

What are your top priorities?

I want more community workshops during peak season, held outside working hours, with easy-to-read, plain-language guides to the property protest process.

We also need better communication about when workshops are happening and a more user-friendly HCAD website.

How will you support LGBTQ residents?

Housing affects everyone, including our LGBTQ neighbors. I would focus on hosting welcoming community workshops about property protests and appraisals and bring in guests to discuss the home-buying process.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

I’m a huge anime fan, a.k.a. a WEEB, and I used to write Naruto chatroom YouTube videos in middle school.

Jesus Nieto

Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 3

He/him/his

Jesus Nieto is seeking Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, At-Large Place 3. A community organizer with a degree in political science, Nieto has worked with local nonprofits and on field operations for state Senate and congressional campaigns. He previously ran for the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in May.

Why did you decide to run?

I believe residents across the county deserve a board member focused on bringing competent, ethical and accountable leadership to HCAD.

I’m in this race to fight for working-class families and small businesses and advocate for local governments by ensuring large corporations take a fuller share of their tax burden instead of shifting that burden onto all of us.

What are your top priorities?

My priorities are making HCAD more accessible, transparent and responsive to everyday residents. Property owners should understand the appraisal process, have meaningful access to the information they need and receive fair and equitable treatment from the initial appraisal through the Appraisal Review Board process.

How will you support LGBTQ residents?

As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I understand the importance of representation at every level of government. LGBTQ residents deserve to have their voices heard and their rights respected.

If elected, I will advocate for equal treatment and ensure LGBTQ residents are not unfairly impacted by decisions made by the HCAD board.

What might voters be surprised to learn about you?

I’m the youngest person running for countywide office in Harris County this November. I’m proud to bring a younger perspective to local government, and I hope my candidacy can inspire more young people to get involved, make their voices heard and see themselves as capable of serving their communities.

Where can we find you when you’re not campaigning?

I’m deeply involved in my community. You can find me organizing for immigration justice through Know Your Rights campaigns, serving on the board of Katy Pride and supporting candidates across the county who champion working-class communities.

Outside of community and campaign work, I enjoy going to the movies and making time to unwind. I’m especially looking forward to seeing the upcoming Hunger Games film this November.