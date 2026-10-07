Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher Launches ‘Rights’ Ad Ahead of 2026 Election

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) has released “Rights,” her second digital ad of the 2026 general election cycle, according to a press release from Fletcher’s campaign.

The ad runs in 30- and 15-second versions on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and streaming platforms through Election Day, November 3. According to Fletcher’s campaign, the ad is part of a six-figure investment to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot.

In the spot, Fletcher calls on Texans to hold Donald Trump and Republicans in Washington and Austin accountable, to stop ICE from “terrorizing our communities,” and to protect “all of our rights.” She describes “masked agents gunning people down” and “tearing families apart,” and warns of efforts to “turn the Lone Star State into a police state.”

“It’s un-American. And it’s up to us to stop it,” Fletcher says in the ad, which closes by reminding voters that “everything we care about is on the ballot.”Watch the 30-second ad and the 15-second ad on YouTube.

Houston’s Delegation in the Equality Caucus

While the ad doesn’t mention LGBTQ issues directly, Fletcher is one of 19 vice chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus for the 119th Congress. The caucus opened in February 2025 with 191 members, the most it has ever had at the start of a Congress, making it the largest caucus in the House. The caucus works to advance LGBTQI+ equality in federal law.

Fletcher has company from Houston. Reps. Al Green (TX-09) and Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) are general members, as was the late Sylvester Turner (TX-18). In May, Turner’s successor, Rep. Christian Menefee, announced he had joined the caucus as House Republicans advanced legislation affecting transgender students. That legislation included the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act, which requires parental consent before schools change a student’s gender markers, pronouns, preferred name, or certain sex-based accommodations. “We must continue pushing back against hate and discrimination,” Menefee said.

Equality PAC, the caucus’s political arm, endorsed Fletcher in 2022, noting that redistricting had put Montrose, the longtime heart of Houston’s LGBTQ community, in her district. In June 2024, she hosted Rep. Ritchie Torres, the PAC’s co-chair, for an Equality PAC fundraiser co-hosted by members of Houston’s LGBTQ community, as OutSmart reported.

Backing the Equality Act Every Term

Now in her fourth term in Congress, Fletcher was first elected to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District in 2018, becoming the first Democrat in more than 50 years and the first woman to represent TX-07. Her office says she has cosponsored the Equality Act in every Congress since taking office in 2019.

The current version, H.R. 15, was introduced April 29, 2025, by Rep. Mark Takano of California and is the Equality Caucus’s flagship bill. It would ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity in employment, housing, businesses, federally funded programs, and other settings, and would expand the Fair Housing Act to cover sexual orientation and gender identity. Earlier versions passed the House in both the 116th and 117th Congresses but did not become law. The current bill has not advanced past committee.

Now in her fourth term in Congress, Fletcher was first elected to represent Texas’ Seventh Congressional District in 2018, becoming the first Democrat in more than 50 years and the first woman to represent TX-07. She is seeking reelection on November 3.