Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley Honors Monica Roberts in ‘Bringing Wreck’

Scholar and author Omise’eke Natasha Tinsley never met Monica Roberts. Like many who followed the pioneering Black trans journalist, she assumed there would eventually be more time. “I lived in Texas for many years, and I thought, ‘Oh, one day Monica’s gonna write a book, I’m gonna teach it all the time, and I’ll have a chance to meet her,’” Tinsley recalls.

Roberts died in 2020, leaving Tinsley wondering what kind of tribute she could offer someone whose work had meant so much to her. The answer became Bringing Wreck: Megan Thee Stallion, Monica Roberts, and Other Houston Hurricanes, arriving October 13 from the University of Texas Press.

Rather than simply catalog Roberts’ accomplishments, Tinsley wanted to explore the woman behind them. “I was interested in writing something that wasn’t just about what she did but what she loved,” Tinsley explains. One of those loves was Megan Thee Stallion.

Tinsley remembers reading Houston Chronicle music critic Joey Guerra’s obituary of Roberts and being surprised to learn she was a Megan fan. Tinsley had expected Roberts, whom she describes as “so dignified” and “kind of Michelle Obama-esque,” to be firmly in the Beyhive. “So I thought, ‘Okay! Well, why not, right?’” Tinsley remembers. “What is it about Megan that would appeal to Monica?”

The deeper she dug, the more connections emerged. Both Roberts and Megan came from Houston’s South Park neighborhood. Both earned college degrees. Both were supported and inspired by strong maternal figures. And both, Tinsley asserts, know how to “bring wreck.”

“They’re there to wreck and tear down what no longer serves them and keep going,” she emphasizes.

The metaphor also ties both women to the city that produced them. Tinsley, who previously explored another Houston icon in Beyoncé in Formation, found herself again contemplating what makes the Bayou City such fertile ground for Black women, queer people, artists, and activists. “Houston, in particular, is really a center for Black LGBTQ+ life, organizing, and culture,” she says. “There’s a long, deep, expansive, and diverse Black history in Houston.”

Roberts spent years documenting that history herself. Through TransGriot, her activism, and her journalism, including her contributions to OutSmart, Roberts chronicled Black trans life with a depth largely absent from mainstream media. “When I’m looking for Black trans history in the United States, I still go back to TransGriot,” Tinsley reveals.

Tinsley was particularly struck by Roberts’ choice to describe herself as a griot. “Her self-description as a griot—which is simultaneously a historian, a storyteller, and a community builder—allowed me an opportunity to dive deeper into what it was that had fascinated me about Monica’s work,” Tinsley says. “They say when a griot dies, a library burns. That’s really apropos.”

That archive is about more than tragedy. Roberts documented political candidates, history, community life, joy, and accomplishment while challenging journalists to treat trans people as whole human beings. “Monica challenged readers to think about trans people making news the same way anybody else makes news,” Tinsley states. “She pushed for more rounded coverage.”

Roberts also meticulously documented violence against trans women, creating a historical record that Tinsley believes simply would not otherwise exist. “We wouldn’t have this information if it weren’t for Monica. Just period,” she points out.

For Tinsley, Roberts’ contributions to OutSmart reveal another dimension of that work. At a time when LGBTQ+ media often centered the “L” and “G,” Roberts insisted on making space for the “T.” She explains, “Her work in OutSmart is making sure that there’s the T. It’s making sure that folks know that those are all of our issues and all of our triumphs and successes.”

Those articles also allowed Roberts’ fierce Houston pride to shine. “She really got to be her Houston self, front and center, which is always very charming to read,” Tinsley admits.

That legacy continues whenever journalists cite Roberts, revisit her archives, include Black trans voices in their reporting, and document the people making history now. Tinsley hopes Bringing Wreck contributes to that record while inspiring others to add their own stories. “I think we need more and more stories, not just of Monica, but that are inspired by Monica,” she says. “The more stories that we tell that are inspired by her work, it does help make the world a little bit better place. And we need that. We need all the world bettering we can get right now.”