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Pride Houston 365 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026 – Pt. I

August 15, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 18, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
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Festivalgoers celebrate Pride Houston with a day of community, music, and LGBTQ+ visibility in downtown Houston. (Photos by Dalton DeHart)

Pride Houston 365 returned to downtown Houston on August 15 for its 48th Annual Pride Parade, nearly two months after severe weather forced organizers to cancel the event’s original June date.

Nearly 90 contingents participated in the rescheduled nighttime parade, which stepped off following drag performances at Hermann Square. The route brought together LGBTQ organizations, nonprofits, businesses, performers, advocates, and community groups from across the Houston area. Participants included Legacy Community Health, the Houston Pride Band, Heavy Hitters Pride, Rice PRIDE, Parents of Trans Youth, and members of the Montrose Center community. Grand Marshals joined floats, decorated vehicles, musicians, dancers, and marchers carrying rainbow, Progress Pride, transgender, and other community flags through downtown.

For more photos, visit Pride Houston 365: 48th Annual Pride Parade 2026, Pt. II.

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Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartAugust 18, 2026Last Updated: August 19, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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