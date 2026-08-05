August 2026 Horoscope: Leo Solar Eclipse Ushers in Change for Every Zodiac Sign

August brings the last two eclipses of the year. In astrology, eclipses act as catalysts for change. The first is the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12. At its most simplistic level, this eclipse can help us reconnect with our passion. If you’ve been feeling bored and listless, a Solar Eclipse in Leo can inject some excitement and vitality into your life. The fiery element of this eclipse can push you to get motivated and be more spontaneous. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 is the last eclipse of 2026. Because this eclipse occurs in the sign of Pisces, it carries a very mystical vibe. Those who are more grounded and rational call all this talk woo-woo. Be that as it may, we’re being asked to see our lives and the people in them from a deeper perspective. We gain this deeper perspective by surrendering our need for control and paying attention to the coincidences happening all around us. We begin to see the signs and symbols the cosmos sends our way, reminding us we haven’t been forgotten.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

When you’re on your game, it’s difficult to resist you, and this is especially true this month when Venus moves into Libra on August 6. Venus in Libra makes you quite magnetic, Aries, as it brings out the charmer in you. If there’s been tension in an existing relationship, this is your chance to smooth things over. If you’ve had your eye on a certain someone, it’s time to shoot your shot. The fiery and dramatic Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 ignites a six-month process of endings and new beginnings. The biggest changes will most likely involve self-expression, creativity, romance, children, risk-taking and fun. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 brings to light what was once hidden or kept secret.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

The headline news in the cosmos this month is the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12. You’re an earth sign and Leo is a fire sign, so you’re not really vibing with this eclipse. Your cautious nature plays in your favor this month. Think twice about any real estate deals or loaning money to a family member. If you’ve had a rough go of it with co-workers, Venus’ move into Libra on August 6 can help you smooth over any tensions. Virgo season begins on August 22, putting you in the mood for romance, parties, and creativity, while the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 can bring to light the true intentions of someone you considered a friend.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

You love action, Gemini, and you’ll have plenty of it this month. Love planet Venus enters Libra on August 6, stirring up the romance sector of your chart. Kindness to others is always a good thing, but it counts big time this month. You’re fun by nature, and when you couple that with an extra dose of kindness, you become magnetic to others. The Solar Eclipse on August 12 puts your daily life into overdrive. Trying to keep up with all the texts, emails, phone calls, and DMs can feel overwhelming this month. Others will have to queue up until you can get back to them. Transportation is linked to this eclipse, so some of you Geminis will consider getting a new car, and the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 has you in your feelings and ruminating about the past.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

This month’s Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 triggers a six-month process of endings and new beginnings around money and security. This is a financial reset that clears out old financial situations like credit card debt. What you value and your definition of success get an overhaul. Venus enters Libra on August 6, highlighting the most important thing in your life, home. Let’s be honest, Cancer, if your home situation isn’t settled, then you’re not settled. This is your month to get your home situation exactly as you need it. Virgo season officially begins on August 22. If you’ve got siblings, they’ll probably be a focal point this month. If you’ve thought about taking a class or buying a new car, this is your time to do just that.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Leo season reaches its peak with the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12. This eclipse is the beginning of a six-month process that has you Leos thinking about some much-needed change like a new look, a new job or maybe rethinking your life direction. Whatever changes you might be considering are really about letting go of an identity that just doesn’t work for you anymore. There are certain roles you just don’t want to play anymore because you’ve outgrown them. Gift-giving Jupiter remains in your sign for the rest of the year, blessing you with a little luck and a boost of confidence when it comes to taking risks and new beginnings. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 has you cleaning out your closets both literally and figuratively.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

Your moment in the spotlight is coming later this month, Virgo, but first the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12. Being ruled by high-energy Mercury, you tend to be a bit anxious and high-strung, and this eclipse on August 12 not only urges you to slow down and get some quiet time but it also activates a six-month process that illuminates the ways you might be sabotaging your own success. Your new year occurs on August 22 when the Sun enters Virgo. This is your moment to get honest about what you really want. Things get a bit tricky with the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28. This eclipse highlights relationships. Stay true to yourself, Virgo, and resist the temptation to accommodate others’ needs instead of your own.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

The Sun’s transit this month through the sign of Cancer highlights work and career. Mercury retrograde stirs the pot at work with miscommunications, delays, and misunderstandings. You’re great with people and you’re a master at navigating your way through conflict without getting your hands dirty, but that may be a tall order this month. Your feelings could get the best of you, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It may be time to speak up and set boundaries. New Moons are about new beginnings and the New Moon on July 14 could result in a promotion or a new job offer, while the Full Moon in Aquarius on July 29 says it’s time to prioritize fun, pleasure and romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

The Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 is a difficult energy for you Scorpios to handle. Changes at your workplace, career changes and redefining your career goals are all hot topics for the next six months. Mercury, the planet of communication, will be in Leo from August 9 to August 25. You’ll need to watch your tongue at work, especially around August 10 and 11, when Pluto makes a difficult aspect to Mercury. Don’t take the bait when co-workers attempt to pull you into a power struggle. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 warns that fear and anxiety could be getting the best of you right now. This eclipse encourages you to pause and take a deep breath before acting or reacting. You’ll be glad you did, and you’ll go to bed with a clear conscience.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

When Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you may find yourself expanding your friend circle, networking, attracting helpful people, or receiving raises and bonuses at work—any or all of these outcomes are possible. The Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 is right up your bohemian alley, giving you the green light to travel, return to school, take a class, learn a new skill, or earn a certification in a field that interests you. The Sun’s move into Virgo on August 22 reminds you that approaching work with a spirit of service and helpfulness always blesses you, Sagittarius. Finally, the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 may have you thinking about moving, buying a home, or redecorating your current living space.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

In case you’ve forgotten, the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 is a wake-up call reminding you Capricorns that you’re built to initiate and lead. Let others call you a control freak. You’re meant to be the boss, manager, president, or CEO, so stop playing small and step into those leadership opportunities coming your way over the next six months. If you’ve taken some hard knocks in the love game, Mars’ move into Cancer on August 11 encourages you to dust yourself off and get back out there. Virgo season begins on August 22, stirring up your need for some travel and adventure, especially to foreign destinations. Disagreements and tensions with a sibling, co-worker or neighbor get smoothed over with the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This month is a deep dive and wake-up call around old, worn-out emotional patterns, and the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12 is your turning point. This eclipse initiates a six-month rebirth process around relationships. You’re getting rid of the excess baggage by cutting ties with those who drain and deplete you. Prioritizing everyone else’s needs and demands at the expense of your own well-being leads to burnout. You get a chance to choose differently when Virgo season begins on August 22. Admitting you have your limits and being clear and direct when it comes to your needs is the game-changer. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 says it’s time to get honest about your finances. Ignoring reality or a lack of attention to detail will cost you now.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Leo season continues for most of the month and reaches its peak with the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12. Self-care, getting organized, and paying attention to details remain a top priority. Things take a romantic turn when Venus slips into Libra on August 6 and Mars moves into Cancer on August 11. The relationship theme continues when Virgo season begins on August 22. When it comes to relationships, you’re quite sensitive, trusting, and romantic. You’re also easily wounded. The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on August 28 is an opportunity to clean up some of your love and relationship karma. Selling yourself short and sacrificing your needs just to be in a relationship is out, and standing up for yourself is the new you.

Connect with Kevin at popastrologyreadings.com or on @p0pastrology.