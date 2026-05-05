Meet Houston’s 2026 Pride Marshals

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Being selected as a grand marshal for the Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Parade is considered one of our community’s highest distinctions—an honor that recognizes individuals whose dedication and impact have shaped Houston’s LGBTQ landscape. Distinguished marshals are nominated and chosen by the Grand Marshal Review Committee, composed of previous marshals. The committee judges nominees based on their years of service, meaningful contributions, and lasting achievements.

This year, the committee is honoring two individuals posthumously as Honorary Distinguished Marshals for the first time. Kennedy Loftin and Carl Han were admired and loved throughout the community, and this tribute aims to celebrate their lives, which ended far too soon.

In addition to the Honorary Marshals, three more individuals have been chosen as Distinguished Marshals. And finally, the committee has recognized D’Trique Fitzgerald, a young person with exceptional promise, who was chosen to be the Trendsetter Marshal.

Reviewing a person’s record of community involvement is central to the marshal selection process. Five additional marshals are elected by the broader Houston LGBTQ community, with nominations reviewed by the Grand Marshal Review Committee. Voting takes place online, and the categories include Male Identifying, Female Identifying, Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming, Organization, and Ally. All marshal selections and elections are revealed at a special announcement party, which was hosted this year at Brasil, a Montrose restaurant and coffee shop celebrating its 34th year as Houston’s first specialty coffee establishment.

This year’s grand marshals represent the diversity and activism found in Houston’s LGBTQ community. Their accomplishments include preserving history, fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation, serving on boards, supporting trans youth and families, promoting health equity, providing physical therapy, empowering men of size, and uplifting spirits through drag comedy. Their collective work spans decades and has made a lasting impact across the community.

A meet-and-greet reception will be hosted for the marshals and community members on Saturday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Houston Club, on the 49th floor of One Shell Plaza at 910 Louisiana Street. The 2026 Pride Marshals will lead the annual parade on Saturday evening, June 6.

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

Info: pridehouston.org

Female Identifying Grand Marshal

Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes, 43 (she/her/ella), whose nickname is “Miss Get It Done,” is known for showing up and making sure people feel seen, heard, and cared for, whether that’s in board rooms or in the community. After more than 20 years in HIV advocacy, people know she leads with both strategy and heart.

Her favorite cause is health equity, especially around HIV prevention and care in Black and underserved communities. She is committed to expanding access within the deaf community so everyone can receive care in a way that meets them where they are. Barnes is a SODA (Sister Of a Deaf Adult).

A transitional event for Barnes was when her mother was diagnosed with HIV. “It shifted everything for me. That moment gave me clarity, and I have been walking in that calling ever since.” Her deaf brother had difficulty understanding what was happening, and wondered if HIV was genetic. That strengthened her resolve to work with the deaf community, giving them access to information about HIV.

In today’s political climate, Barnes stays grounded in self-preservation. “I also protect my peace, because you cannot pour into others if you are running on empty.”

Barnes says she envisions an LGBTQ community where equity is the standard across healthcare, housing, and accessibility. “I want us to move from simply surviving to truly thriving in every space we enter.

Social Media: @ambitious1_82

Male Identifying Grand Marshal

Dr. Roy Rivera, Jr.

Dr. Roy Rivera, Jr., 44 (he/him), is recognized for founding Elation Physical Therapy. He leverages his platform to champion fairness, inclusion, and support for the groups he represents.

He is especially dedicated to uplifting small local businesses, with a focus on those owned by queer individuals and by Black, indigenous, and people of color. Rivera believes these businesses form the backbone of the community. His mission is to foster environments where everyone feels valued, supported, and has genuine access to opportunities.

A pivotal event for Rivera was when he adopted his daughter and became a parent. “It totally shifted my priorities and how I engage with the world. My work and advocacy now have a deeper purpose.”

Receiving this award is a privilege for Rivera, as it allows him to represent Houston’s LGBTQ community and the small businesses that strengthen it. He wants his recognition to encourage other entrepreneurs to lead with intention and remain visible.

Rivera’s vision for Houston’s LGBTQ community is one where everyone enjoys opportunity, safety, and spaces that truly mirror their identities. He wants to see the community grow stronger through entrepreneurship, ownership, and mutual support that extends beyond moments of recognition.

In response to today’s political climate, Rivera chooses to persist and stand up for his beliefs. He has launched a new venture, inclusiviQ, to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion become true standards in healthcare, rather than mere buzzwords.

Social Media:

@ptroy81 and @elationpt

Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming Grand Marshal

Flawless Oz

Jonathan Demond Barnett, 51 (him, her, they), also known as Flawless Oz, is a vibrant and beloved figure in Houston’s LGBTQ community. They embrace a fluid identity and have made a lasting impression as one of the wittiest emcees and drag-queen comedians since stepping onto the scene in 1996.

For 30 years, Flawless Oz has entertained audiences with humor, grace, and unapologetic authenticity, helping to uplift and empower those who may feel marginalized.

Currently, they are collaborating with talented seamstresses Damond Demond and Laisha Larue to create a dazzling ensemble for the upcoming Pride parade. Their creative vision promises to captivate and delight paradegoers, continuing a legacy of unforgettable performances.

One of the most pivotal moments in their life came in 2025 when they courageously battled and overcame Stage 3 throat cancer. This journey not only tested their resilience but also inspired them to rebuild and redefine their life with renewed purpose.

Flawless Oz’s passion for advocacy shines through their vision for the LGBTQ community: a future where every person is accepted and celebrated for who they truly are.

Despite the challenges posed by the current political climate, they approach adversity with laughter and determination, using humor as a powerful coping mechanism and preparing to make their vote count in the upcoming midterm elections.

As an entertainer, survivor, and advocate, Flawless Oz embodies the spirit of Pride, reminding us all that resolve, laughter, and love can create lasting change in the world.

Social Media: @flawlessoz

Organization Grand Marshal

Heavy Hitters Pride

Heavy Hitters Pride was founded to uplift, validate, and transform the urban men of size community. Its mission centers on fostering inclusion, self-awareness, and leadership, while building coalitions that strengthen the plus-size LGBTQ community. It is dedicated to visibility and empowerment for urban queer men of size, a demographic frequently marginalized and overlooked. The organization stands as a beacon for those seeking acceptance and representation.

Jouvan P. Hicks, the founder and executive director of The HH Movement Inc. and president of Heavy Hitters Pride, emphasizes that their work is important to create lasting change.

Hicks extends a warm invitation to all members of the community, encouraging everyone to participate in the annual Heavy Hitters Pride celebration. This year’s event will take place July 23–26, offering opportunities for connection, celebration, and advocacy.

In addition to its flagship event, Heavy Hitters Pride hosts a variety of activities throughout the year. These include the annual Heavy Hitters Pride Festival, the Winter Explosion during MLK weekend, quarterly discussion groups focused on important community issues, and a strong commitment to volunteerism. The organization’s vision is to cultivate a genuine sense of unity and belonging within the community.

“Pride is a powerful act of resistance against those who seek to erase our existence,” Hicks emphasizes. “We stand firm in our fight, demanding equal rights and recognition. For us, Pride is a joyful celebration of life, presence, and transformation.”

Social Media: @heavyhitterspride

Ally Grand Marshal

Mandy Giles

Mandy Giles, 53 (she/her), is driven by a deep commitment to uplifting transgender youth. As the founder of Parents of Trans Youth, a social impact organization, she provides education, advocacy, and community support to families raising transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive children. Her work extends beyond family support—Giles is a passionate advocate for equal rights, frequently testifying before the Texas Legislature and making her voice heard at both state and local levels.

A turning point for Giles came years ago when one of her children asked for a binder. Initially, she thought that was a school supply—only to realize it was a chest binder, a vital tool for many transgender and nonbinary youth. This moment opened her eyes to the realities and needs of transgender children, inspiring her to create resources and guidance for parents who want to support their kids authentically and compassionately.

As an ally, Giles recognizes the importance of using her platform to amplify LGBTQ voices. “Being honored with this award shows that visible, vocal allyship matters, especially for the transgender community,” she says.

Giles is outspoken about her wish for Texas lawmakers to stop targeting transgender individuals with unfair legislation and directives. She believes strongly that LGBTQ people deserve equal rights and opportunities, emphasizing that justice and dignity are fundamental for all Texans.

In the face of a challenging political and social climate, Giles finds strength and comfort in her community. She prioritizes spending time with friends, sharing laughter, and cherishing moments of joy, which help her stay resilient and hopeful.

Social Media: @parentoftransyouth

Trendsetter Grand Marshal

D’Trique Fitzgerald

D’Trique Fitzgerald, 22 (she/her/they/them), is a junior at Rice University, majoring in political science and women, gender, and sexuality studies. As the external president of Rice PRIDE and co-founder of the Lavender Team at Rice, Fitzgerald passionately advocates for equality and inclusion. She identifies as a pansexual transgender woman and is committed to supporting others in their journeys.

Her primary focus is advancing social welfare for the LGBTQ community, working tirelessly to ensure people have access to crucial services and resources such as therapy, gender-affirming clothing and makeup, travel assistance, and supportive networks for overall well-being.

Being honored as the Trendsetter Grand Marshal holds special significance for Fitzgerald. “It means that my efforts are truly valued and that I am making a tangible impact in my community.”

To cope with today’s political climate, Fitzgerald prioritizes self-care by limiting exposure to social media and news, practicing meditation, enjoying nature walks, and spending quality time with friends. When faced with stress, she connects with her therapist and works to strengthen her coping skills.

Fitzgerald envisions a future where the community embraces every identity and ability, fostering inclusivity and support. She hopes for a collective effort to address all challenges facing the LGBTQ population, with everyone acting as allies and advocates for one another.

A landmark moment for Fitzgerald was attending her first Houston Pride parade, which she describes as an exhilarating and affirming experience that strengthened her sense of belonging and purpose.

Social Media: @d.fitz231

Rice PRIDE: @rice_pride

Honorary Distinguished Grand Marshals

Kennedy Loftin (1981–2026)

Kennedy Loftin (he/him) was a devoted leader, friend, and advocate for Houston’s LGBTQ community. As the chief development officer at the Montrose Center for almost ten years, he launched programs that improved the lives of many LGBTQ Houstonians. He was instrumental in fundraising for the Law Harrington Senior Living Center and in partnering with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. That led to the creation of the Montrose Center’s Youth Housing Diversion Program that offers crucial support to vulnerable LGBTQ youth, helping them avoid the shelter system.

A talented fundraiser, Loftin grew private donations at the Montrose Center by 586%, increasing annual support from $300,000 to $2 million. In 2017, he organized the LGBTQ+ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, raising $3.5 million in three months to help those impacted by the storm.

Loftin also established the John Steven Kellet Nonprofit Incubator to support under-resourced nonprofits in Houston as they launched their missions. He was recognized as the Houston Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Outstanding Fundraising Executive in 2020, and received the Diana Foundation’s Community Achievement Award, among other honors.

Loftin was a beloved presence in Houston’s LGBTQ community, known for his bright spirit, tireless service, and signature rainbow outfits. His legacy lives on in the many people he inspired and uplifted.

Carl Han (1965–2026)

Born in Vietnam, Carl Han (he/him) immigrated as a child to the United States. He was known in the Houston LGBTQ community for his generosity with his time, finances, and resources. He gave selflessly, always seeking to spread good karma and expecting nothing in return.

Carl’s passion for cooking was well known, and he actively participated in dozens of online cooking communities, frequently hosting gatherings for fellow members. Among his most beloved dishes were seafood gumbo and caramel flan.

From his high school days in Houston, Carl was openly part of the LGBTQ community—never hiding his identity in business, social, or Asian circles. He was a resolute advocate for AIDS awareness in the Asian community, working with a nonprofit to translate into Vietnamese and distribute educational materials about AIDS.

Carl was also deeply involved with Asians & Friends Houston, an early support network providing a safe space for gay Asians to connect and socialize. He provided lighting, sound, and DJ services for HATCH Proms, a part of the Montrose Center’s youth program. Carl also raised funds, cooked meals, and donated party supplies and decorations from his own business for these events. His generosity extended to Outreach United fundraisers and the annual Kindred Spirits dance, where he donated his services.

Distinguished Grand Marshals

Jack Berger

Jack Berger (he/him), 67, is recognized for his passion for baking and brunch, and his knack for bringing businesses and people together—always with a touch of humor.

As a gay man, Berger is committed to leaving a legacy focused on strengthening LGBTQ community infrastructure, including organizations, relationships, and networks that foster visibility, support, and empowerment. He strongly believes in leading by serving others—actively creating change rather than waiting for it to happen.

Currently, Berger serves as the institutional giving officer at the Montrose Center. His involvement with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce spanned over a decade, beginning as a member, then advancing to the board of directors, and later becoming a contractor for the Chamber in 2023.

Before his work with the Chamber, Berger spent 17 years as a sales manager at OutSmart magazine, where he was highly engaged in community outreach activities.

Berger also served as president of EPAH (Executive and Professional Association of Houston) for seven years, led Bunnies on the Bayou for four years, and served on the boards of Bayou City Performing Arts (Gay Men’s Chorus), OutReach United, and the Lesbian Health Initiative.

He is a proud father of two sons who attended Texas A&M University, and he has “a gorgeous granddaughter.” Berger lives in Houston with his partner, Kevin Gibson.

Brad Pritchett

Brad Pritchett (he/him), 46, is dedicated to making a lasting difference for LGBTQ Texans by ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to create a more inclusive and equitable society. He hopes his legacy will be defined by the positive changes he has made for the LGBTQ community and by empowering others to continue advocating for a city, state, and country where everyone is valued and respected.

Born and raised in Houston, Pritchett began his journey in advocacy through involvement with the Houston Stonewall Young Democrats and the Harris County Democratic Party. He played a pivotal role in organizing grassroots campaigns for the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO) in 2014, a significant local policy aimed at securing protections for LGBTQ individuals in Houston.

A gay cisgender man, Pritchett currently serves as the CEO of Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization in the state. His leadership and commitment have made him a prominent figure in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

Pritchett was appointed as field director of Equality Texas in 2021, following his tenure at the ACLU of Texas. In November 2025, he advanced to CEO and led the organization to significant victories—successfully blocking 94% of more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2025 Texas Legislative Session.

Judy Reeves

Judy Reeves (we/them/they), 76, who identifies as a gay woman, has been an active force in Houston’s LGBTQ community for over 40 years. They were pivotal in launching an AIDS Buddy program in the 1980s and served as volunteer coordinator for the NAMES Project AIDS Quilt Tours in 1988 and 1993. They worked for 35 years with KPFT’s After Hours/Facets shows.

Reeves co-founded the Gulf Coast Archive and Museum of GLBT History (GCAM) in 1999. They have curated numerous GCAM exhibits and assisted exhibits at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Heritage Society, and the Health Museum, loaning GCAM holdings that include the bar tops from the iconic Mary’s bar.

Reeves led GCAM to become the first LGBTQ-community member of the Texas Association of Museums, receiving their Jack Nokes Outstanding Service Award in 2020. In 2018, Reeves helped migrate the Charles W. Botts and Jimmy Carper Memorial Research Library of GLBT Studies to the Houston LGBTQ+ Collection at the University of Houston.

Since 1990, Reeves has directed shows at Theatre Suburbia, including LGBTQ plays like The Laramie Project on the 25th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death.

Reeves has been a member of such groups as ACT UP, Colt 45’s, and the Heart of Leather Foundation. In 2008, they published their memoir, The Pieces Form a Heart…But She Didn’t Have a Clue.