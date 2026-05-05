Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Kennedy Loftin and Carl Han

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

This year, Pride Houston 365 is honoring two individuals posthumously as Honorary Distinguished Marshals for the first time. Kennedy Loftin and Carl Han were admired and loved throughout the community, and this tribute aims to celebrate their lives, which ended far too soon.

Kennedy Loftin (1981–2026)

Kennedy Loftin (he/him) was a devoted leader, friend, and advocate for Houston’s LGBTQ community. As the chief development officer at the Montrose Center for almost ten years, he launched programs that improved the lives of many LGBTQ Houstonians. He was instrumental in fundraising for the Law Harrington Senior Living Center and in partnering with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. That led to the creation of the Montrose Center’s Youth Housing Diversion Program that offers crucial support to vulnerable LGBTQ youth, helping them avoid the shelter system.

A talented fundraiser, Loftin grew private donations at the Montrose Center by 586%, increasing annual support from $300,000 to $2 million. In 2017, he organized the LGBTQ+ Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, raising $3.5 million in three months to help those impacted by the storm.

Loftin also established the John Steven Kellet Nonprofit Incubator to support under-resourced nonprofits in Houston as they launched their missions. He was recognized as the Houston Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Outstanding Fundraising Executive in 2020, and received the Diana Foundation’s Community Achievement Award, among other honors.

Loftin was a beloved presence in Houston’s LGBTQ community, known for his bright spirit, tireless service, and signature rainbow outfits. His legacy lives on in the many people he inspired and uplifted.

Carl Han (1965–2026)

Born in Vietnam, Carl Han (he/him) immigrated as a child to the United States. He was known in the Houston LGBTQ community for his generosity with his time, finances, and resources. He gave selflessly, always seeking to spread good karma and expecting nothing in return.

Carl’s passion for cooking was well known, and he actively participated in dozens of online cooking communities, frequently hosting gatherings for fellow members. Among his most beloved dishes were seafood gumbo and caramel flan.

From his high school days in Houston, Carl was openly part of the LGBTQ community—never hiding his identity in business, social, or Asian circles. He was a resolute advocate for AIDS awareness in the Asian community, working with a nonprofit to translate into Vietnamese and distribute educational materials about AIDS.

Carl was also deeply involved with Asians & Friends Houston, an early support network providing a safe space for gay Asians to connect and socialize. He provided lighting, sound, and DJ services for HATCH Proms, a part of the Montrose Center’s youth program. Carl also raised funds, cooked meals, and donated party supplies and decorations from his own business for these events. His generosity extended to Outreach United fundraisers and the annual Kindred Spirits dance, where he donated his services.

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

INFO: pridehouston.org