Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Flawless Oz

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“Being honored in this way is a tremendous milestone for me. After three decades of entertaining and advocating for visibility, it feels deeply meaningful to be recognized by the entire community.” — Flawless Oz

Jonathan Demond Barnett, 51 (him, her, they), also known as Flawless Oz, is a vibrant and beloved figure in Houston’s LGBTQ community. They embrace a fluid identity and have made a lasting impression as one of the wittiest emcees and drag-queen comedians since stepping onto the scene in 1996.

For 30 years, Flawless Oz has entertained audiences with humor, grace, and unapologetic authenticity, helping to uplift and empower those who may feel marginalized.

Currently, they are collaborating with talented seamstresses Damond Demond and Laisha Larue to create a dazzling ensemble for the upcoming Pride parade. Their creative vision promises to captivate and delight paradegoers, continuing a legacy of unforgettable performances.

One of the most pivotal moments in their life came in 2025 when they courageously battled and overcame Stage 3 throat cancer. This journey not only tested their resilience but also inspired them to rebuild and redefine their life with renewed purpose.

Flawless Oz’s passion for advocacy shines through their vision for the LGBTQ community: a future where every person is accepted and celebrated for who they truly are.

Despite the challenges posed by the current political climate, they approach adversity with laughter and determination, using humor as a powerful coping mechanism and preparing to make their vote count in the upcoming midterm elections.

As an entertainer, survivor, and advocate, Flawless Oz embodies the spirit of Pride, reminding us all that resolve, laughter, and love can create lasting change in the world.



Who is your shero?

Wonder Woman

What are you most looking forward to during the Pride parade?

I am excited to bring my entire 3L (Ladies Love Ladies HTX production company) family with me to celebrate, making this year’s event a truly memorable gathering of love, support, and unity.

Social Media: @flawlessoz

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

INFO: pridehouston.org