Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Mandy Giles

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“I always find hope in trans youth. They know who they are, and they’ll be in charge one day.” — Mandy Giles

Mandy Giles, 53 (she/her), is driven by a deep commitment to uplifting transgender youth. As the founder of Parents of Trans Youth, a social impact organization, she provides education, advocacy, and community support to families raising transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive children. Her work extends beyond family support—Giles is a passionate advocate for equal rights, frequently testifying before the Texas Legislature and making her voice heard at both state and local levels.

A turning point for Giles came years ago when one of her children asked for a binder. Initially, she thought that was a school supply—only to realize it was a chest binder, a vital tool for many transgender and nonbinary youth. This moment opened her eyes to the realities and needs of transgender children, inspiring her to create resources and guidance for parents who want to support their kids authentically and compassionately.

As an ally, Giles recognizes the importance of using her platform to amplify LGBTQ voices. “Being honored with this award shows that visible, vocal allyship matters, especially for the transgender community,” she says.

Giles is outspoken about her wish for Texas lawmakers to stop targeting transgender individuals with unfair legislation and directives. She believes strongly that LGBTQ people deserve equal rights and opportunities, emphasizing that justice and dignity are fundamental for all Texans.

In the face of a challenging political and social climate, Giles finds strength and comfort in her community. She prioritizes spending time with friends, sharing laughter, and cherishing moments of joy, which help her stay resilient and hopeful.

Who are your they-roes?

My two transgender children are my greatest inspiration, motivating everything I do to make the world safer and more welcoming for all trans youth.

What are you most looking forward to during the Pride parade this year?

I am excited to ride in the parade, celebrate alongside those who support transgender children, and witness trans youth embracing queer joy. The parade offers a chance to highlight acceptance, pride, and the power of community.

Social Media: @parentoftransyouth

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

INFO: pridehouston.org