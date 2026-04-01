Walk to End HIV Set for April 18 in Houston

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Allies in Hope will once again bring Houston together for one of the city’s largest HIV awareness events with the return of the Walk to End HIV in 2026.

The annual Walk, now in its 37th year, will take place Saturday, April 18, at 301 N. Picnic Lane in Memorial Park. The event raises critical funds to support HIV prevention, testing, housing, and support services across the region.

“The Walk to End HIV is not a novelty—it is a call to action,” said Jeffrey Campbell, CEO of Allies in Hope. “While we are closer than ever to ending the HIV epidemic, stigma, inequality, and housing insecurity remain powerful barriers. This walk fuels the work that thousands of Houstonians rely on every day—and that work is far from finished.”

Participants can register as individuals or teams and are encouraged to fundraise, though there is no minimum requirement to take part. Supporters have access to online tools to help engage friends, family, and colleagues in donating to the cause.

Funds raised through the walk directly support a range of programs, including HIV and STI testing, prevention education, housing assistance, and food access through initiatives like the Stone Soup Food Pantry. The organization also provides services aimed at improving long-term health outcomes and stability for people living with HIV.

Local nonprofits can participate as Benefiting Agencies, allowing eligible 501(c)(3) organizations to raise funds for their own HIV-related programs while taking part in the larger event. Businesses can also get involved through sponsorship opportunities that support the walk while increasing community visibility.

The Walk to End HIV is a family-friendly event, open to participants of all ages, including children and pets. Organizers say the goal is not only to raise funds, but also to foster awareness and reduce stigma surrounding HIV.

As Houston continues to address disparities in access to care and prevention, events like the Walk to End HIV play a key role in supporting services and keeping the conversation visible in the community.

Check out our photos from 2025’s 36th Annual Walk to End HIV.

What: 37th Annual Walk to End HIV

When: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Opening Remarks at 10:00 a.m.

Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 301 N. Picnic Lane, Memorial Park

Info: walktoendhivhouston.org