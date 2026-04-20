Allies In Hope Presents the Walk To End HIV 2026

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Allies in Hope brought Houstonians together on April 18 for the 2026 Walk to End HIV, marking the 37th year of one of the city’s most visible and enduring HIV awareness events.

Held at Memorial Park, the annual walk drew supporters, advocates, and community members united in support of HIV prevention, testing, housing, and care services across Greater Houston. More than a fundraiser, the event served as a public expression of solidarity with people living with HIV and with communities that continue to face barriers to care.

Participants joined the walk as individuals and teams, helping raise support for programs that include HIV and STI testing, prevention education, food assistance, case management, and housing support. Organized by Allies in Hope, the event also underscored the organization’s broader mission of promoting health, dignity, and long-term stability for vulnerable Houstonians.

As Houston continues to confront disparities in healthcare access, the Walk to End HIV remains both a call to action and a reminder that the work is far from over. This year’s event also featured emcee Kara Dion, live performances by Pride Chorus Houston and St. Peter United, and music by DJ Michele McKnight, adding a celebratory spirit to a day rooted in awareness, remembrance, and community commitment.