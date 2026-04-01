Katy Pride Trans Day of Visibility Rally

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Katy Pride marked Trans Day of Visibility with a rally that brought supporters together in a visible show of solidarity with the trans community. Held as both a call to action and a public affirmation, the gathering invited attendees to show up with their voices, their pride, and their support. A sign-making station gave participants a hands-on way to join the moment.

The event also drew Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley, the photographers behind the NOH8 campaign, whose work has become closely associated with LGBTQ protest and visibility. After taking part in an earlier photo shoot with Katy Pride, the pair attended the rally, adding a broader symbolic resonance to an event rooted in local advocacy.