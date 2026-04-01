PhotosTrans Visibility

Katy Pride Trans Day of Visibility Rally

March 29, 2026

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonApril 1, 2026Last Updated: April 1, 2026
Less than a minute

Katy Pride marked Trans Day of Visibility with a rally that brought supporters together in a visible show of solidarity with the trans community. Held as both a call to action and a public affirmation, the gathering invited attendees to show up with their voices, their pride, and their support. A sign-making station gave participants a hands-on way to join the moment.

Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley

The event also drew Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley, the photographers behind the NOH8 campaign, whose work has become closely associated with LGBTQ protest and visibility. After taking part in an earlier photo shoot with Katy Pride, the pair attended the rally, adding a broader symbolic resonance to an event rooted in local advocacy.

Photo of Nora Dayton Nora DaytonApril 1, 2026Last Updated: April 1, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton

Nora Dayton is a leading voice behind the lens, documenting Houston’s most significant social and political movements. Her powerful body of work has earned Dayton a Gayest & Greatest Award for Favorite Female Community Photographer.
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