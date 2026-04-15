Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 16 – 19

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, April 16

Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshal Announcement

Pride Houston 365 introduces the 2026 Grand Marshal winners—the leaders and advocates who will represent the 48th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration. Cafe Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St. 6 p.m.

Pride Night for Leopoldstadt at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater hosts a Pride Night happy hour and SingOUT Cabaret before their performance of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:15 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring

Houston Ballet’s traditional Nutcracker Market now happens twice a year! This spring edition of the market lets shoppers explore hundreds of merchants from across the country. Through Sunday, April 19. NRG Center. Opening hours vary.

Meals on Heels Presents Start Your Engines at Play Nightlife

Meals on Heels presents Start Your Engines. Rachel B*tchface hosts a night of performances, community, and giving back, all to raise funds that directly support and feed our community. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

RPDR Season 18 Finale Watch Party at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club hosts a special watch party for the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 Finale. Get there early for Happy Hour appetizer and cocktail specials. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

New Date: Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

Hosted by Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, this fundraiser advances the fight against HIV while supporting a broader mission centered on compassionate care. 301 N. Picnic Lane, Memorial Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Houston Pride Band Presents In Your Wildest Dreams

Houston Pride Band presents “In Your Wildest Dreams,” a genre-spanning musical voyage about the world we enter when we close our eyes. Hobby Center, 810 Bagby St. 7 p.m.

DJ Edward Frame at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents NYC-based DJ Edward Frame for a night of pure energy, sound, and style. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Los Robles Presents Anything for Selena

Los Robles Bar and Grill presents a night dedicated to the Queen of Tejano featuring live performances by Catalina Seymoue, Juniper, and Delulu, a ’90s photo booth, and drink specials. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Marci Mogul, Alyanna IV Bones, and Luna of the Lillies. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Trans Sexual Wellness & Health Fair

Trans Voices Houston hosts a Sexual Wellness and Health Fair offering resources, conversation, creativity, and celebration in one shared space. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.

Selena & Jenni Rivera Drag Brunch at Houston Improv

Flip Phone presents a drag brunch celebrating the music of Selena and Jenni Rivera. Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Freeway, Ste. 455. 2 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

The Steam Room at Barcode Houston

Barcode Houston presents The Steam Room, hosted by Preston Steamed, with performances by Guanders LaRue, Juniper Ineum, and Cali Gente. 9 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Wednesday, April 22

T.R.U.T.H. Project Wellness Wednesday – Healing Collage Experience

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents Holding Myself Together, a healing collage experience guided by Terrell Swinton. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Out@TUTS for Monty Python’s Spamalot

Theatre Under The Stars’ Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends features light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Montrose Center’s “Empowering Our Future” Gala

The Montrose Center presents an enchanting evening of celebration and community, turning the page toward a new chapter—one where every identity shines and every young person feels seen, supported, and empowered. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave.

Saturday, May 2

Fed Up! Drag Benefit Fundraiser at Feisty Collective

Biconic hosts a fundraiser for The Rainbow Pantry Project, fighting food insecurity in the Houston area. Scheduled performers include Chloe Knox, Reed Harder, Beau Vine, and Skai Nova. The Feisty Collective, 1901 Lawrence St. 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 4

A Toast to Monica Roberts Birthday Celebration

The Mahogany Project presents a celebration of the life and legacy of Houston icon, GLAAD Award-winning blogger, writer, and advocate for transgender human rights Monica Roberts. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Haus of Dolls Drag Brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf

Chevelle Brooks hosts Haus of Dolls, a monthly drag brunch at Hungry Like the Wolf. This month’s performers include Kemiyah Depree, Rene B*tchface, and Adriana LaRue. 920 Studemont St. 12:30 p.m.

HRC Houston Dinner 2026

Human Rights Campaign Houston hosts the annual Houston Dinner. This year’s theme is “Community Equals Power.” Marriott Marquis, 777 Walker St. 5 p.m.