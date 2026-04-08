Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 9 – 12

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Thursday, April 9

Pride Night with the Houston Rockets

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts Pride Night with the Houston Rockets, a special evening bringing together Chamber members, partners, and the LGBTQ+ community for a night of basketball, visibility, and connection. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St. 6 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows April 10 and 11. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

RPDR Watch Party at The Room Bar and Lounge

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Madam Prominence Frost hosts a viewing party each week at The Room Bar and Lounge. 4915 FM 2920, Spring. 7 p.m.

Space City Rugby Rugger Takeover at Tony’s Corner Pocket

Space City Rugby takes over Tony’s Corner Pocket for a team fundraiser featuring jell-o shots and plenty of merch. 817 W. Dallas St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

39th Annual Houston Art Car Parade

The Orange Show for Visionary Art presents the 39th Annual Art Car Parade, a beloved Houston tradition featuring over 250 creative cars rolling along Allen Parkway and into downtown. 2 p.m.

The Rothko Chapel 2026 Óscar Romero Awards Ceremony

The 2026 Rothko Chapel Óscar Romero Award honors Texas-based leaders advancing health justice through community-driven work. This year’s honorees include Kevin Anderson and The T.R.U.T.H. Project, and Transgender Education Network of Texas. 3900 Yupon St. 3 p.m.

Calum Scott – The Avenoir Tour

Out singer-songwriter Calum Scott brings his Avenoir tour to House of Blues Houston. Pretty Jane opens. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Houston Bears Bachelor Auction

Houston Bears present the 3rd Annual Bachelor Auction benefitting Tony’s Place, Law Harrington Senior Living, and the Heart of Leather Foundation. Play Nightlife, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adriana LaRue, Juniper Ineum, and Tommie Ross. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Wednesday, April 15

Cheers and Queers Wine Tasting

SERCA Wines hosts Cheers & Queers: Vamos! Vinos! Argentina!, a curated evening of wine tasting and networking. SERCA Wines, 447 Heights Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshal Announcement

Pride Houston 365 introduces the 2026 Grand Marshal winners—the leaders and advocates who will represent the 48th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration. Cafe Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring

Houston Ballet’s traditional Nutcracker Market now happens twice a year! This spring edition of the market lets shoppers explore hundreds of merchants from across the country. Through Sunday, April 19. NRG Center. Opening hours vary.

Saturday, April 18

New Date: Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

Hosted by Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, this fundraiser advances the fight against HIV while supporting a broader mission centered on compassionate care.

Saturday, April 25

Montrose Center’s “Empowering Our Future” Gala

The Montrose Center presents an enchanting evening of celebration and community, turning the page toward a new chapter—one where every identity shines and every young person feels seen, supported, and empowered. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas Ave.