Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, April 2 – 5

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Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, April 2

Opening Reception for Moody Project Wall: Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin

Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin open their Project Wall amplifying LGBTQ visibility, titled I remember this one time…, at the Moody Center for the Arts on the Rice University campus. 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 6 p.m.

Steak Night and Drag Bingo at Pearl Bar

Come out to Pearl Bar for their legendary Steak Night, and stick around for the Drag Bingo hosted by Miss Majors.

Drag Bingo at Los Robles

Join the University of Houston LGBTQ Alumni Network for a night of Drag Bingo! Money raised from the event will be put towards the Network’s Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid fund for LGBTQ students at the University of Houston. Los Robles Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3

RPDR Watch Party at Play Nightlife

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Rachel B*tchface hosts a viewing party each week at Play Nightlife. This weeks special guest is A’Keria C. Davenport. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Pride Houston 365 Rock the Runway Model Call

Attention all aspiring runway kings and queens: Pride Houston 365 is looking for bold walks, strong presence, and LIMITLESS energy. If the runway is calling your name, this is your moment. 1810 Main St. 1 p.m.

3rd Annual Black Queer Book Fair and Day Party

The Mahogany Project presents the 3rd annual Black Queer Book Fair and Day Party, a celebration of queer voices and stories, and people who enjoy them. Kindred Stories, 2310 Elgin St. 1 p.m.

Free Dance Class at Los Robles

Los Robles Bar & Grill hosts free dance classes with instructors Angel Ramirez and Catalina Seymour. This week, they will be teaching Cumbia. 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Bunnies on the Bayou 47

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor fundraising party features live DJs, entertainment, food and drinks, dancing, and sponsor booths. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

View the 2025 photo gallery for Bunnies on the Bayou 46 here.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Cara Cherie, Keymiyah Dupree, and Alexxa Oasis. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Resurrection: Bunnies on the Bayou Official After Party

Rich’s Houston hosts Resurrection, the official after party for Bunnies on the Bayou featuring DJ T’Don. Easter is the theme for this party, so show off your sexy Peter Cottontails, Bunny Tails, Jessica Rabbits or Jacked Rabbits. 2401 San Jacinto St. 4 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, April 9

Pride Night with the Houston Rockets

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts Pride Night with the Houston Rockets, a special evening bringing together Chamber members, partners, and the LGBTQ+ community for a night of basketball, visibility, and connection. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows April 10 and 11. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

Saturday, April 11

The Rothko Chapel 2026 Óscar Romero Awards Ceremony

The 2026 Rothko Chapel Óscar Romero Award honors Texas-based leaders advancing health justice through community-driven work. This year’s honorees include Kevin Anderson and The T.R.U.T.H. Project, and Transgender Education Network of Texas. 3900 Yupon St. 3 p.m.

Calum Scott – The Avenoir Tour

Out singer-songwriter Calum Scott brings his Avenoir tour to House of Blues Houston. Pretty Jane opens. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Cheers and Queers Wine Tasting

SERCA Wines hosts Cheers & Queers: Vamos! Vinos! Argentina!, a curated evening of wine tasting and networking. SERCA Wines, 447 Heights Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

New Date: Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

Hosted by Allies in Hope, formerly AIDS Foundation Houston, this fundraiser advances the fight against HIV while supporting a broader mission centered on compassionate care.