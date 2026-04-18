Pride Houston 365 Announces The 2026 Grand Marshal Winners

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Pride Houston 365 held an event at Café Brasil to announce the winners of its 2026 Grand Marshal vote and recognize the individuals and organizations selected to help represent Houston Pride this year.

Ashley Barnes was named Female-Identifying Grand Marshal, Dr. Roy Rivera Jr. was selected as Male-Presenting Grand Marshal, Flawless Oz was named Gender Non-Conforming/Non-Binary Grand Marshal, Heavy Hitters was chosen as Organizational Grand Marshal, and Mandy Giles was selected as Ally Grand Marshal.

Pride Houston 365 also recognized this year’s Distinguished Grand Marshals: Kennedy Loftin and Carl Han, both honored posthumously, along with Jack Berger, Brad Pritchett, and Judy Reeves. Jack Berger and Judy Reeves attended the event. D’Trique Fitzgerald was also recognized as Trendsetter Grand Marshal.

The announcement marked the launch of Pride Houston 365’s 2026 season under the theme LIMITLESS: Houston Pride 2026, highlighting a broad cross-section of leadership, service, and community involvement across Houston’s LGBTQ+ community.