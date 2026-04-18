PhotosPride 2026

Pride Houston 365 Announces The 2026 Grand Marshal Winners

April 16, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 18, 2026Last Updated: April 19, 2026
1 minute read
Dr. Roy Rivera Jr., Ashley Barnes, D’Trique Fitzgerald , Mandy Giles , and Flawless Oz (Photo by Dalton DeHart)

Pride Houston 365 held an event at Café Brasil to announce the winners of its 2026 Grand Marshal vote and recognize the individuals and organizations selected to help represent Houston Pride this year.

Ashley Barnes was named Female-Identifying Grand Marshal, Dr. Roy Rivera Jr. was selected as Male-Presenting Grand Marshal, Flawless Oz was named Gender Non-Conforming/Non-Binary Grand Marshal, Heavy Hitters was chosen as Organizational Grand Marshal, and Mandy Giles was selected as Ally Grand Marshal.

Pride Houston 365 also recognized this year’s Distinguished Grand Marshals: Kennedy Loftin and Carl Han, both honored posthumously, along with Jack Berger, Brad Pritchett, and Judy Reeves. Jack Berger and Judy Reeves attended the event. D’Trique Fitzgerald was also recognized as Trendsetter Grand Marshal.

Judy Reeves and Pride Houston 365 President Kerry-Ann Morrison

The announcement marked the launch of Pride Houston 365’s 2026 season under the theme LIMITLESS: Houston Pride 2026, highlighting a broad cross-section of leadership, service, and community involvement across Houston’s LGBTQ+ community.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 18, 2026Last Updated: April 19, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button