The Montrose Center Empowering Our Future Gala

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The Montrose Center brought storybook imagination to life at its annual Empowering Our Future Gala, where over 400 guests gathered at The Ballroom at Bayou Place for an evening themed “Once Upon a Time.”

Fairy tale inspiration was on full display, with many attendees arriving in creative, storybook-inspired looks that added a playful and theatrical element to the night.

Co-chaired by Mandy and Neil Giles and BJ Gill and Robby Guthart, the gala serves as one of the Center’s primary fundraisers, supporting a wide range of programs, including essential services for LGBTQ youth.

From the start, the evening struck a balance between celebration and purpose, with guests coming together not only to enjoy the festivities but also to support the Center’s ongoing work.

Dessie Love-Blake hosted the program, bringing energy and humor to the stage while guiding the evening’s flow. Performances by Reign LaRue, Blackberri, Amy Armstrong, Rachel B Face, and Christina Wells added to the sense of wonder and joy. As the program gave way to the afterparty, DJ Easton kept the music going, filling the dance floor and extending the celebration.

Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, and time to connect, while also contributing to fundraising efforts that support housing, counseling, and community programs—particularly those serving LGBTQ youth.

The combination of themed decor, costumes, and live performances created an atmosphere that felt immersive without losing sight of the event’s purpose.

Title sponsors Brad and Jennifer Gouge were joined by a wide group of supporters, including The Ballroom at Bayou Place, Jim Spears, CORT, Ed Finger, Ernest Trevino and Scott Ulrich, Richard Werner and Tony Bravo, Gary Wood and Bryant Johnson-Wood, and many others.

With its mix of creativity, community, and philanthropy, the Empowering Our Future Gala delivered a night that embraced a sense of play while continuing to support the Montrose Center’s vital work for the LGBTQ community.