Michael Savino Bakes Nostalgia into Every Cookie

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At Michael’s Cookie Jar, customers are greeted with an array of handcrafted cookies, including chocolate chip, M&M, and peanut butter. Behind it all is pastry chef Michael Savino, who says baking is about creating connections.

“To me, cookies are about comfort, memories, good feelings, and friendships,” he says.

Founded by Savino in 2006, Michael’s Cookie Jar has since become a fan favorite in the city, opening several locations and satisfying Houstonians’ sweet tooth. But Savino, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America and then spent 13 years in high-end kitchens with Four Seasons Hotels, didn’t always expect to own his own cookie shops. In fact, he almost wasn’t a professional pastry chef.

“My first career was in TV and radio production,” he says. “It did not go so well. I was too young. I was directionless. It just wasn’t working out, so I had to stop and reassess.”

Savino worked several odd jobs until he landed a role at a bakery. He quickly realized he could have a career as a pastry chef.

“I was really very practical about it,” he says. “I liked it enough to want to do it for a living.”

Fast forward to today, and Savino says he’s doing what he was meant to do. As for his business, not much has changed. While the look and reach of the cookie shops have evolved, the product remains the same: two-ounce, soft-baked cookies.

“We focus on classic flavors,” Savino says. “You’ll never go broke selling a good chocolate chip cookie. It will never go out of style.”

It’s that kind of nostalgia that plays a central role in the business, Savino says. Over the years, he has watched generations of customers grow up.

“I’ve seen kids grow up and go to college,” he says. “They keep coming back. To me, that’s just amazing. That’s why I focus on the classic flavors, because it’s what people remember. It’s comforting.”

Taste is also a key factor in the success of the cookie stores, Savino says. His products always use real ingredients and the same recipes to ensure consistent flavor.

“Whatever you think the cookies should taste like, when you eat them, there’s no discrepancy there,” he says. “They match your expectations. I think that’s what keeps people coming back. Reliability.

“Because we all know about our favorite restaurant or favorite bakery. All of a sudden, you start noticing that it doesn’t quite taste the way it used to, and more than likely, they’re trying to cut costs. They are using cheaper ingredients, or maybe the business has new owners, and they’ve made a lot of changes. Honestly, our chocolate chip cookie has been the same recipe for 20 years.”

The ingredients are so important that Savino never skimps on items like butter, eggs, or chocolate, even when prices rise.

“When butter goes through the roof, or eggs, or vanilla, or chocolate chips, which they all have, we don’t sub them out with something else,” he says. “We just keep using the good ingredients.”

Looking ahead, growth remains part of the vision. Savino hopes to expand with smaller locations across the Houston area, particularly in family-oriented neighborhoods, and is exploring the idea of offering baking classes.

“I feel like baking is a great way to connect with people,” he says. “In this crazy world we live in, I think people enjoy stepping away from their digital devices for a minute—using their five senses, their hands, talking to other human beings, and creating something that makes them feel good when they’re done.”

As for other cookie businesses such as Tiff’s Treats and Crumbl, Savino says there’s room for everyone in the city.

“There’s a lot of competition now,” he says. “It’s great, because Houston is a huge city, and I think there’s plenty of room for all of us to have our time in the spotlight and serve an audience.”

For more information, go to michaelscookiejar.com