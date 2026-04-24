Legacy Community Health Pasadena Southmore Clinic Ribbon Cutting

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Community members, elected officials, and health care leaders gathered in Pasadena for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Legacy Community Health’s new Southmore Clinic. The event marked the launch of a major investment in expanding access to care in a community where nearly one in three residents is uninsured and child uninsured rates are more than double the national average.

Located at 1951 Southmore Ave., the new facility is a two-story, more than 37,000-square-foot clinic designed to provide integrated, affordable care under one roof. Services include adult and pediatric primary care, OB-GYN, behavioral health, X-ray imaging, and wraparound support services. Dental and pharmacy services are expected to open later in 2026, further expanding care options for patients.

“Pasadena families deserve access to high-quality, family-centered care without barriers,” said Robert Palussek, CEO of Legacy Community Health. “At Legacy, we choose to show up in communities where care gaps persist and make comprehensive services available to everyone. This new clinic reflects our commitment to meeting families where they are and providing the connected, long-term care they need to thrive.”

The clinic was made possible through a partnership with Houston Methodist, including a transformational investment of more than $50 million supporting new health facilities in Pasadena and Acres Homes. Leaders from both organizations emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing gaps in care.

“At Houston Methodist, serving our communities is at the heart of what we do,” said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “The Legacy Pasadena Southmore Clinic represents years of thoughtful collaboration to better meet the needs of families in Pasadena and the surrounding area.”

Designed by Kirksey Architects and built by Harvey Cleary Builders, the clinic significantly expands local care capacity. It opens with more than 50 staff members and is expected to grow to more than 80 employees as additional services come online. A team of 18 clinicians—along with physician trainees from the Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program, now based at the site—will support patient care and continuity.

All services are offered with a focus on affordability. The clinic accepts Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and most private insurance plans, and offers a sliding-scale fee structure to ensure access regardless of ability to pay.

“This partnership between Houston Methodist and Legacy brings together our shared commitment to those we serve,” said Cathy Easter, senior vice president of community development at Houston Methodist.

Legacy Community Health, the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Texas, operates more than 60 locations across the Gulf Coast region. For more than 40 years, the organization has worked to expand access to comprehensive care for underserved communities, ensuring services are available to all patients without exception.

To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.