Justice Taylor Brings Heart, Humor, and Hustle to Houston Drag

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Justice Taylor’s mouth may be loud and boisterously funny, but underneath that ample bosom beats a heart of gold that is rooted in kindness and philanthropy. Justice has helped support countless charities; most recently, she was Miss Gay Pride Houston in 2024 and gladly represented The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star (ERSCISS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to raise money for Grace Place and Montrose Center. Find out more about this queen below.

Pronouns?

He/Him

Inner Avatar?

Resilience

Hometown?

Gadsden, Alabama

Drag birthday?

July 8th

Story behind your stage name?

Taylor is from my drag mother Trinity the Tuck and Justice was on the back of an adult video of an actress’ name.

Do you have a drag family?

My drag family is the #HausOfTaylor. Trinity the Tuck is my mother who got her name from the famous father figure Bob Taylor. The family prides ourselves on being very well rounded in our skill set along with compassion to help others.

What got you interested in drag?

My best friend got me started, and after my first show. I was put in cast at a bar called “3 Dollar” in Alabama. It went from just fun to my passion.

Describe your performing persona.

I try to convey my authentic self in and out of drag, so anyone I come in contact with knows how much I appreciate them. Being authentic is the best gift you can give, so it stays top of mind for me.

What’s on your bucket list?

I want to eventually be part of our New York office team in the company I work for.

Ever pulled an April Fool’s prank, or had one pulled on you?

Yes! As a server, I trained the new hires. One time on April Fools Day, I had one “drain the coffee maker hot water spout.” It’s hooked up to a water line, so after 15 minutes, she finally figured it out.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

Giving up my title as Miss Gay Pride Houston. We worked so hard, and at the step-down, I was beyond blessed to see so many supporting me. As someone newer to Houston, I felt the love of the community and those who are out nonstop making a difference every week.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

I don’t really get embarrassed, but one time I was performing at Barcode, and I was out in the crowd. I turned and didn’t see the guy standing right behind me, so my foot hit his, and I fell. Not just fell! I looked like the cartoon coyote when he fell from the sky through the clouds. I left my body-print dent in the wood floor that night.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

I want to make sure everyone I come in contact with feels included. I share most shows’ flyers even when I’m not in them, when I can, as I want all shows successful. I do this everywhere I have lived because there is no unity without community.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

Drag is not a crime. It must be a horrible life to wake up and only think of things that have nothing to do with you. Drag isn’t hurting anyone and is used to inspire. Why stop that? Someone has to give hope to those who are being raised by parents who live with judgmental blinders on.

Describe your aesthetic.

I am pageant-meets-club-kid. I like being able to do whatever I am feeling at that moment, and while it shocks others with my looks, they are surprised I did it.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

I am obsessed with big hoop earrings of all kinds. I have a lot of drag jewelry, but hoops are the most comfortable.

#TeamCountry or #TeamRock N Roll?

Rock N Roll all the way. Who doesn’t love a good guitar thrashing?

What would people be surprised to know about you?

That I’m actually a lot nicer than I look. I am a very confident person, and sometimes it comes across as being a bitch when I’m really showing my love through having a kiki.

Marry, Shag, Kill, James Bond edition: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery?

Marry Daniel; shag Pierce; and kill Sean.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Be appreciative of every opportunity. The best way to be seen is to be seen. Support everything you can, even if it’s a share or like on a post.

Who is your favorite drag character from media? And why?

I love Raven from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her talent goes beyond just makeup. She is stunning and relatable.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I love Macaulay Culkin. He is so fine.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

You can usually catch me at Barcode, Tony’s Corner Pocket, or Stetsons Nightlife.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

I love sour candy.

Where do you normally perform?

I’m at Barcode two times a month and at Tony’s Corner Pocket every Saturday night with Regina Dane.

Which candy/dessert would best describe you and why?

I’m banana pudding. Layers of yummy that unfold many talents.

Any pets?

We have two cats and two little dogs.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

Treat everyone with kindness.

What’s your life’s mantra?

Live in the moment, and you’ll never have to wonder “what if.”

What advice would you share with your younger self?

Death is sudden, so enjoy every moment with those important to you.

How would you describe Greater Houston’s drag scene for a visitor?

It’s amazing. I brag about Houston to everyone I meet. There is not one single entertainer here I do not like and respect. I don’t Kiki with everyone, but I will always sing the praises of these talented entertainers here.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We are all still human beings. We go through life with ups and downs like everyone else, but our community stands together to make a difference!

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

When my mom passed, I lost everything in life. I was eating food only from Dollar Tree and sometimes not eating at all, as I was so poor. She helped me a lot when I was younger, but I finally shook off the dark cloud and did what she taught me best, which was to control what I can and leave the rest to the world.

What are your passions in life?

I have worked for Christian Dior for 14 years. My career is my passion, along with my adoring husband, who makes this life’s adventures even more fun.

Who are your favorite artists to perform?

I love gospel, so I perform songs from “CupcakKe” a lot. But anything that’s a throwback where the crowd can sing with me is my fav.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

P!nk because she is a true supporter of our community. Plus, her shows are amazing.

What else might be worth mentioning?

I appreciate everyone in Houston making my family, and I feel so at home and included here. Go support all the fundraising charities as much as you can in any capacity because they are out there making a difference in our own back yard! Just to name a few: ERSCISS, TGRA, Jonathan Smith Emergency Fund, PWA, Montrose Center Switchboard. The list goes on!

Lastly, don’t wait for a queen to get on RuPaul’s Drag Race before you support them. Go out now and support them. There is a show for every single person’s taste, so go fill those bars. We are nothing without a crowd. You make a difference.

Follow Justice Taylor on Facebook at facebook.com/justicetyana.taylor or on Instagram @justiceisserved_wigs