Janan Araujo-Siam Builds Space for Queer Comedy in Houston

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Among the individuals paving the way for queer representation in the comedy scene is Janan Araujo-Siam, a lesbian Palestinian American comedian and co-owner of The Den Comedy Club. She recently won OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Best Female Comedian award in 2025.

“It was awesome. Someone reached out to me to open for a famous person as a result, so it was really cool,” says Janan.

In sectors of the entertainment industry where many lesser-known voices are overlooked, Janan is motivated to create spaces where people can be themselves. She is accomplishing that goal with The Den Comedy Club. “I do want to have a safe and inclusive space for performers to come to. If the club is owned by a brown queer female, it’s probably not going to be the place where you feel nervous to be yourself,” Janan explains.

Not only is Janan a comedian and an entrepreneur, but she also has over 10 years of yoga instruction experience under her belt, which helped her be comfortable standing in front of others. Her comedy work is extensive, as illustrated on her website and various social media platforms. Janan focuses on using laughter as a bridge between people and increasing perceptions of comedy as an art form. Within spaces where people have strikingly different opinions, laughter can be a stepping stone for mutual understanding—especially in a male-dominated field such as comedy. High-pressure situations where a heckler may interrupt a person’s set can best exemplify how to turn a moment of hostility into one of potential open-mindedness.

“Yelling in someone’s face about how wrong they are does not do anything. It will never change someone’s mind. If you can get that person to laugh first, there’s a much bigger chance of getting them to be open to hearing a different perspective, or slowly over time let their walls down,” Janan explains.

Not only is comedy a useful tactic for deescalation, but it also attests to the talent of the performer and further cements stand-up comedy as an orchestrated performance. Despite the unpredictability of certain audiences, comedians use their craft to handle certain situations—not that different from visual artists and musicians performing a live set.

“Stand-up is an art form, so I’m performing it like a piece of art for people,” she says.

On April 17, Janan will be participating in Stand Up for SWAMP: Brunch Comedy Battles at Bad Astronaut. SWAMP, an acronym for the Southwest Alternate Media Project, is a Texas-based media arts organization dedicated to independent filmmakers, local artists, and community-based storytelling. In collaboration with Brunch Comedy Show, a Houston-based live comedy platform, SWAMP is hosting a fundraiser event in which comedy, community, and culture are brought together in a dynamic, audience-driven experience designed to support creatives of every generation.

The showcase will highlight emerging Houston talent while advancing SWAMP’s mission to expand media education and creative opportunities. The inclusion of comedy within SWAMP’s mission enhances the perception of stand-up comedy as an art form, further inspiring local comedians to take part in a setting that is dedicated to supporting them. “SWAMP’s brunch comedy show is a good opportunity for comedians,” Janan says.

The event will kick off at 5:45 p.m. with a red carpet hosted by Lydia Arleen (Love Is Blind, Season 5). The show will begin at 7 p.m. after opening remarks by Houston-based comedian, actor, and entertainer Haha Cinto.

Keep up with Janan on Instagram @myfriendjanan.

WHAT: Stand Up for SWAMP: Brunch Comedy Battles

WHEN: April 17, 2026

WHERE: Bad Astronaut, 1519 Fulton St.

INFO: swamp.org