Houston City Council Approves Limits on Police Cooperation With ICE

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Houston City Council has approved a new ordinance limiting how the Houston Police Department interacts with federal immigration authorities, marking a significant shift in local policy around public safety and community trust.

The measure, led by Councilmember Alejandra Salinas and supported by Councilmembers Abbie Kamin and Edward Pollard, passed 12-5. Conservative Council Members Amy Peck, Fred Flickinger, Mary Nan Huffman, Willie Davis and Twila Carter voted against it.

The ordinance aims to reduce unnecessary detentions, reinforce constitutional protections, and increase transparency in HPD’s dealings with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among its key provisions, the measure ends HPD’s previous practice of holding individuals for up to 30 minutes while waiting for ICE agents. It also clarifies that police stops must end once their lawful purpose is complete, reinforcing existing constitutional standards. In addition, the policy introduces new reporting requirements to provide greater public insight into when and how HPD interacts with federal immigration authorities.

Supporters say the changes are intended to strengthen public safety by ensuring that residents feel safe contacting law enforcement, regardless of immigration status.

“Houston families deserve to feel safe calling 911, reporting crimes, and going to work without fear,” Salinas said in a statement following the vote. “This is a significant step forward to strengthen public safety, protect constitutional rights, and rebuild trust between our communities and law enforcement.”

The ordinance comes after sustained advocacy from a coalition of community organizations, including legal groups, labor unions and faith leaders. In her statement, Salinas said more than 50 organizations supported the effort.

The measure is not as expansive as some advocates had sought, and legal and political debates around immigration enforcement are expected to continue. Still, supporters describe the ordinance as meaningful progress in the city, particularly for immigrant communities who may be hesitant to engage with law enforcement.

Opponents raised concerns that limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities could hinder law enforcement efforts and public safety. The 12-5 vote underscored those divisions as cities across the country continue to debate the role of local police in federal immigration enforcement.

Houston’s decision reflects a broader national conversation about how municipalities balance public safety priorities, constitutional protections and community trust.