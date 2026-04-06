Brewing Up an Inclusive Vibe at Gristworkz

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The first indication that Gristworkz might be an LGBTQ-owned brewery can be found in the names of some of its signature beers. There’s a classic amber ale called Flip Flop Cowboy. There’s a light Mexican lager called Corn Star. And, of course, there’s the fan-favorite citrusy blonde ale called Hot Boi Summer. That last one launched with a social-media photo shoot of men in Speedos posing around the stainless-steel tanks at the Gristworkz brewery on Burnett and Chapman streets.

But perhaps a better indicator is the main dining room’s large and colorful mural. It depicts the Houston skyline and two muscular Tom of Finland-inspired construction workers in overalls (one of which shows off a peach emoji tattoo on his arm).

“I wanted us to toe the line without crossing it,” says Gristworkz owner and founder Dave Sorrell about artist Floyd Mendoza’s mural.

The artwork was one of several new additions when the former Local Group Brewing reopened as Gristworkz in 2022. At the time, Sorrell had been embedded in the Houston bar and hospitality industry for a decade. He had seen a need on the local brewery scene not just for a brewpub that felt safe and inviting to the LGBTQ community, but also a place that wasn’t just for beer aficionados.

Sorrell and his husband moved to Houston from Colorado in 2012, and Sorrell worked in hospitality at places like Heights Beer Garden, Axelrad Beer Garden, and for Underbelly Hospitality. What he learned was that some breweries in the region might serve a couple of cocktails alongside their taps, others might carve out space in front for a local food truck, but it was rare to find a brewery that had robust in-house food and beverage programs.

“It’s easy to make good beer, but the hard part is to have good hospitality and a legit food service and cocktails for the friend who doesn’t drink beer,” Sorrell says. “That’s what brings people back.”

Sorrell and his partners at Distincture Hospitality were at first looking for a warehouse to build their dream from scratch. But they saw an opportunity with Local Group Brewing’s closure. The 7,500 sq.ft. space and the equipment were already there, so they brought in local chef Bobby Mierles to develop a food menu and a full-service kitchen dishing out pizzas, sandwiches, smoked wings, hummus, and a popular bánh mì.

The team developed a roster of straightforward cocktails and a curated wine list. And Sorrell, who started homebrewing as a hobby back in Colorado before getting his certification as a cicerone—basically a beer sommelier—built a selection of taps that runs the gamut of IPAs, ambers, lagers, and stouts.

“This area leans a lot more toward lagers and easier-to-drink beers, which makes sense with our climate,” Sorrell says. “I like to stick with traditional styles. Ours will taste like just really awesome beer. I’m not going to do anything crazy with weird ingredients and create an inferior beer.”

Uncomplicated and crowd-pleasing is clearly the vibe at Gristworkz. That’s why it’s become a favorite hangout of local athletic groups like the LGBTQ rugby team Space City, running clubs, and organized bike rides. Gristworkz is now a fixture for beer crawls in this neighborhood, which is also home to Bad Astronaut Brewing Co., H-Town Brewing Co., and the juggernaut St. Arnold Brewing Company. Sorrell says it’s made for a very collaborative environment, with Gristworkz often rotating a neighbor’s beer as a guest tap.

Speaking of support, Gristworkz also hosts events for the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce as well as drag shows, opera-themed karaoke nights, and a new trivia-night series. As Sorrell sees it, inclusion is the key to a successful hospitality business.

“We see people of all age groups and ethnicities,” he says. “I want people to come here and support us not just because it’s a gay space, but because you’re comfortable here. It’s very much part of our roots in hospitality—everyone gets the same treatment here. Everybody is welcome.”

For more info, visit gristworkz.com.