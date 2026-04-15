Rothko Chapel 2026 Óscar Romero Awards Ceremony

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Rothko Chapel’s 2026 Óscar Romero Award ceremony cast a well-deserved spotlight on five Texas-based health justice advocates whose work is rooted in care, dignity, and human rights. Honored during an April 11 hybrid ceremony in Houston, this year’s recipients were recognized for building communities of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being at a time of profound economic and political strain.

Since 1986, the Rothko Chapel has presented the Óscar Romero Award to grassroots activists whose courage and service often unfold far from public view. More than a recognition, the award affirms the urgency of their work and helps expand its visibility through public acknowledgment and unrestricted cash stipends.

The award is named for Archbishop Óscar Romero of San Salvador, who was assassinated in 1980 after speaking out against violence and defending marginalized communities. Canonized in 2018, his legacy continues to inspire justice movements around the world.

Among the 2026 honorees was Kevin D. Anderson and The T.R.U.T.H. Project, a Houston-based nonprofit that advances mental, emotional, and sexual health in queer communities of color through healing justice, art, and storytelling. Anderson’s work has helped create spaces where Black and Brown LGBTQ Texans can pursue wellness, connection, and collective healing on their own terms.

Also honored was the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), the state’s largest policy group led by and focused on trans Texans, working to support individuals and families through advocacy, education, and community efforts.

Other honorees included FAJR Global, founded by Dr. Khaled Saleh and Dr. Mosab Nasser, for delivering critical surgical and medical care in crisis zones and underserved refugee communities.

Pastor Dianne Garcia and Nuevos Vecinos were recognized for their work helping immigrant families move from instability to belonging through faith, support, and community-building.

El Paso-based Annunciation House was recognized for its long-running efforts to assist migrants and refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Catholic nonprofit, led by co-founder Ruben Garcia, has provided shelter, food, and legal support to more than 500,000 people.

Photos by Nora Dayton