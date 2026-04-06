From an Intimate Dinner to Houston Catering Powerhouse

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Event Elementz, a Houston-based catering and event-planning service owned by Greg Davis and Scott Moorman, has built its reputation entirely through word-of-mouth. Satisfied clients enthusiastically recommend them to others, and their dedication to quality means they have only rarely advertised.

Founded in 2014, the company has experienced exponential growth under Davis, 51, and Moorman, 55. Both men found a new home in Houston as Davis relocated from Los Angeles and Moorman moved from a small town in Ohio. The two are non-romantic business partners and housemates, living together in Spring with five dogs and four cats.

Their journey began when they met online—one seeking a roommate, the other a place to live. Both were frustrated with their jobs in the restaurant and catering industries and decided to build something new together.

Their first venture was a steak dinner for ten, which soon evolved into a Thanksgiving feast for 50. Before long, their phones never stopped ringing, and now, 12 years later, Event Elementz continues to thrive.

The business operates out of a 3,000-sq.-ft. facility—including a beautiful kitchen—just a few miles from their home. Davis and Moorman describe Event Elementz as a boutique catering firm, employing a production manager, a sous chef, and outsourcing other staff as needed. They pride themselves on crafting everything from scratch and elevating simple foods to greatness. Their culinary philosophy is straightforward: “It doesn’t have to be complicated or artsy—it just needs to be done well.”

Presentation is important to them, believing that “the eyes are the window to the taste buds.” Consistency is key. They want guests to enjoy every dish and request it again. Central to their approach is a belief that every event must be treated as a one-night-only production, where everything must be perfect the first time.

Event Elementz creates restaurant-quality experiences anywhere—in homes, offices, fields, tents, or even on boats. Davis and Moorman emphasize their responsibility to ensure the food both tastes great and is safe, using specialized containers to keep dishes at the correct temperature. They are hands-on, producing food on site rather than simply reheating pre-made dishes.

The men want their clients to feel like they can be guests at their own party. “We want them to not have to worry about lifting a finger and not have to deal with cleaning anything up at the end of the night. They can just go upstairs and go to bed.”

Many of their regular clients came from having attended a previous memorable event catered by Event Elementz—explaining why Davis and Moorman have little need for advertising.

Event Elementz handles every detail—tables, chairs, flowers, china, glassware, linens, bar, photographer, DJ, dance floor, valet, and shuttle service. Their local network within the hospitality industry enables them to fulfill any request.

What truly sets Event Elementz apart is their attention to detail and the personal touch they bring. “We call our clients by their first names and get to know their kids. And now their kids who have grown up and hiring us to do events. Or we did their 16th birthday, and now we’re having their wedding. And then we’re doing their kid’s first birthday.”

Their largest event involved nearly 2,000 guests, complete with bleachers, wiring, speakers, and tents. They have also organized intimate dinners for six to ten people, and their most challenging event was an 8-course dinner for United Bank of Scotland, pairing Gulf Coast dishes with sparkling wines.

When asked for a favorite event, they reply, “Our favorite event is the next one.” Their most requested foods include crab cakes, wings, short ribs, lamb chops, salads with scratch-made dressings, chocolate cheesecake, chocolate cake, mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, pineapple habanero shrimp, and meatballs prepared six ways. Signature dishes include chicken gumbo, short ribs, and crab cakes.

Their guiding principle: “Do what you love and the money will follow.” They draw inspiration from P.T. Barnum’s quote, “The noblest art is that of making others happy”—and also a photograph of a roller coaster in their office, reminding them that every one of a thousand details matter so guests can just enjoy the ride. For Davis and Moorman, success is about making events look effortless and seamless.

Moorman expresses gratitude for the lessons and opportunities he’s had in his life, while Davis is humbled and blessed by his friends, family, careers, company, and team.

Davis and Moorman believe gay men have “a flair for the fabulous” and see beyond the ordinary. Despite the recent political attacks on the LGBTQ community, they remain resilient, pushing forward and striving to be their best selves.

The men are deeply involved in charity and philanthropic efforts for Houston’s LGBTQ community. “Loyalty, and backing each other, is very important, especially during these times,” they say.

Davis has performed drag for charity events for over 21 years as Marcia Mink Anne Gill, inspired by the late Houston drag artist Crystal Rae Lee Love. He is also Empress 25 in The Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star, Inc.

Every Wednesday, Event Elementz hosts a Happy Hour buffet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ripcord, displaying their culinary skills and continuing their tradition of hospitality and community engagement.

For more info, visit eventelementz.com.