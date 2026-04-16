Abbie Kamin Appointed Harris County Attorney

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Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin has been appointed as the next Harris County Attorney, marking a historic milestone as the first woman and first mother to serve in the role.

The appointment, championed by Commissioner Lesley Briones and approved by Commissioners Court, places Kamin at the helm of the county’s chief civil law office, which is one of the largest in the nation. She will officially assume the position on June 15, 2026.

A native Houstonian, Kamin brings a legal and public service background rooted in civil rights advocacy and community leadership. Before entering elected office, she worked as a civil rights attorney focused on voting rights and later served as Associate Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League, collaborating with law enforcement and civic leaders across the region.

Elected as the youngest member of Houston City Council, Kamin has represented District C, home to neighborhoods across Montrose, the Heights, and central Houston, since 2020. During her tenure, she has been a visible advocate for LGBTQ equality, public safety, and infrastructure investment, while also leading efforts on family-focused policies such as the city’s first paid parental leave initiative.

Kamin’s record on Council includes securing funding for drainage and street improvements in flood-prone neighborhoods, strengthening nuisance ordinances targeting repeat-offender establishments, and advancing public safety measures. She also made history as the first sitting council member to be pregnant while in office, a milestone that informed her policy work around maternal and family health. She is also a reliable supporter of LGBTQ rights, including defending the rainbow crosswalks on Westheimer Road and Taft Street.

Commissioners approved Kamin’s interim appointment in a 3–2 vote, with Rodney Ellis, Lesley Briones, and Adrian Garcia voting in favor, while Tom Ramsey and Lina Hidalgo opposed the move. Hidalgo raised concerns about the precedent of interim appointments, referencing a recent situation in neighboring Fort Bend County involving judicial intervention.

In a statement following her appointment, Kamin emphasized her commitment to protecting Harris County residents: “I will work hard every single day to defend and protect our County. As the first mother to serve as Harris County Attorney, I will fight for Harris County families as fiercely as I fight for my own.”

Briones, who introduced the motion, praised Kamin’s breadth of experience and leadership, noting that her background as a civil rights attorney, nonprofit leader, and public official uniquely positions her for the role. The appointment follows the tenure of former County Attorney Christian Menefee (now serving as the U.S. representative for Texas’s 18th Congressional District) and Interim County Attorney Jonathan Fombonne, who announced his resignation.

Abbie Kamin has been a finalist for OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards as Favorite Female Local Politician every year from 2020 to 2025.

Kamin, who won the Democratic primary for Harris County Attorney in March, faces Republican Jacqueline Lucci Smith in November to secure a full term as Harris County Attorney.