Photos

The 73rd Diana Foundation Awards Celebration

March 21, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 2, 2026Last Updated: April 2, 2026
Less than a minute

The Diana Foundation hosted its 73rd Awards Show and Celebration, with the theme “Shift Into Fabulous,” at The Motorclub. The evening’s presenters included Diana Foundation President Tanner Williams, Kevin Hamby, Dale Mitchell, Gianna Christina Ramirez, Craig McLemore, Km Cooper, Lane Lewis, Matthew Moncivais, Lindsay Konlande, and Corbin Young.

Entertainment was provided by Tony & The Kiki, Janan Araujo-Siam, and Helen Holy.

The highlight of the evening came with the awards presentation. Jeremy Ronquillo was honored with the Diana Foundation’s highest member honor, the Golden Bow Award.

Other award recipients included:

  • Award for Innovation in Inclusion: OutSmart Magazine
  • Award for Unsung Heroism: Tony Vaccaro
  • Award for Outstanding Achievement in LGBTQ+ Leadership: Tammi Wallace
  • Award for Excellence in Community Impact: The Montrose Center

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartApril 2, 2026Last Updated: April 2, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
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