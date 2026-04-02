The 73rd Diana Foundation Awards Celebration

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Diana Foundation hosted its 73rd Awards Show and Celebration, with the theme “Shift Into Fabulous,” at The Motorclub. The evening’s presenters included Diana Foundation President Tanner Williams, Kevin Hamby, Dale Mitchell, Gianna Christina Ramirez, Craig McLemore, Km Cooper, Lane Lewis, Matthew Moncivais, Lindsay Konlande, and Corbin Young.

Entertainment was provided by Tony & The Kiki, Janan Araujo-Siam, and Helen Holy.

The highlight of the evening came with the awards presentation. Jeremy Ronquillo was honored with the Diana Foundation’s highest member honor, the Golden Bow Award.

Other award recipients included: