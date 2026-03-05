TUTS Reveals 2026–27 Season of Broadway Hits and Big Laughs

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s home for musical theater says, “Oh, hello!” to their brand-new 2026/27 season. With the stage lights set to go up on a Disney classic, a Broadway favorite, or a show packed with music by Cyndi Lauper, there will be something for everyone in the upcoming season at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS). Artistic Director Dan Knechtges explains that the theater’s forthcoming season is a true embodiment of stars aligning, and he can’t wait to kick things off later this year.

Theatergoers are in for a season filled with lots of laughs, heart, and even absurdist historical fiction. TUTS will proudly present The Music Man, Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Who’s Tommy, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and “Oh, Mary!” to Houston audiences beginning this fall.

Acknowledging the logistical puzzle that the arts organization has to contend with in securing certain titles, Knechtges sheds light on what goes into choosing a season filled with top-tier shows. “We have challenges with getting the rights to certain shows because we have a distinguished competitor—Broadway Across America—that gets first dibs on many of them,” he says. “We are also in contention with a lot of other performing-arts organizations within the city for certain titles.”

Despite these challenges, TUTS continues to deliver seasons that are dynamic and speak to a diverse audience. “We’re lucky in that we have a good relationship with Disney and Broadway producers, which helps a lot,” the out arts professional says. “We have such a vibrant arts community in Houston, and there are many productions of various shows, so we have to monitor all of that.”

Several considerations also go into selecting which shows will make the cut in addition to the scheduling factor, Knechtges explains. “We have to consider questions like, ‘Is it too early to program this show?’ or ‘Is it time for our audiences to see the show again?’”

One difference that TUTS fans will notice in the upcoming season is the inclusion of a contemporary play among the more traditional musicals. Oh, Mary! is still “the hottest ticket on Broadway,” according to Knechtges. That uproarious Tony Award-winning play by queer artist Cole Escola will finally be made accessible to Houston audiences.

“I think if you remove the fact that it isn’t a straight-up musical, it totally fits into everything that we are trying to be,” the artistic director says. “We bring the best of Broadway to Houston. You can’t beat a show that starts with Ethel Merman singing ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’ and ends with Mary Todd Lincoln’s cabaret from 1865!” The absurdist production with side-splitting adult humor is just what the team at TUTS thinks is most needed at this moment. “Audiences need that catharsis, that laughter, and that joy in their lives, so why wouldn’t we do it?”



A more family-friendly production that’s perfect for all ages will make its highly anticipated return to the TUTS stage. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid was drastically cut short by half of its run the last time we did it. And what a great production that was—especially Christina Wells as Ursula, a gay icon in her own right,” Knechtges reflects. “We had a tremendous number of actors on that stage, once you include all of the students that got to participate, especially during the ‘Under the Sea’ number. It looked like an underwater party that was happening in the theater, with bubbles and more.”

That TUTS-produced musical will hit the stage during the holiday season. “This is a family-forward kind of show and really embraces that demographic that wasn’t even born the last time that we produced it,” says Knechtges, “so we’re really looking forward to bringing it back.”

Knechtges speaks to the fact that a majority of the productions in the upcoming season are tours, rather than the locally produced musicals the company is known for, saying, “We strive to do homegrown productions, and we’re in talks to really increase our ability to do that more in the next season,” he says. “This year, the stars just aligned for all of these shows, and we couldn’t say no. But it is not standard practice for TUTS, and won’t be in the future. This is just for this season.”

Looking ahead, Knechtges and his team at TUTS are thrilled to present a show-stopping season for Houston audiences, including their LGBTQ community nights, Out@TUTS, sponsored by OutSmart magazine.

Borrowing a word from his Swedish mother, the artistic director likens the 2026/27 season to “a delicious smorgasbord of excellent, transformative, hilarious, uplifting art. It will be a festive fall and a saucy spring!” Knechtges sums up the upcoming season’s offerings by assuring readers “there truly is something for everybody.”

For more information or to subscribe to the upcoming TUTS season, visit tuts.org.