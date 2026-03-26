Trot for Trans Visibility 2026

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On March 21, the Trot for Trans Visibility returned for its third year, continuing to grow beyond a charity run into a broader community gathering centered on support, visibility, and practical resources for transgender and nonbinary Houstonians. Founded by Lou Weaver, the event benefits the Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas and the Triple A Alliance, two organizations that provide legal assistance, community programming, and transition-related support.

This year’s event, held at Frost Town Brewing in downtown Houston, brought together more than 30 vendors, along with free breakfast, HIV/STI testing, mental-health resources, sports clubs, and other queer-affirming organizations. Emceed by Christen Coco Valentine, the program also featured performances by Casper Cain, Miss Majors, Artemis Hunter, and Mari Jane, as well as special appearances by Pride Chorus Houston and a brass ensemble from the Houston Pride Band. State Senator Molly Cook, representing District 15, presented Trot for Trans Visibility with a Certificate of Recognition, underscoring the event’s growing visibility and impact.

For Weaver, the energy of the day was unmistakable. “I think it was amazing,” he told OutSmart. “The joy and happiness [were] pumping through the crowd.”

That enthusiasm was matched by measurable growth. Weaver noted that registrations were up this year, alongside increases in volunteers, vendors, entertainers, and sponsors. “Seeing higher numbers than last year,” he said, “had me walking on clouds.” More than 320 people checked in to participate, and with volunteers, vendors, and staff included, Weaver estimated total attendance at close to 450.

He credited much of that success to months of steady planning. “Emory, Hann, Sarah, and I met consistently throughout the process starting August of 2025,” Weaver said. “Having extra minds coming together over months instead of weeks helped us be more strategic in our process.”

That preparation was evident not only in the event’s scale, but in its expanding role within Houston’s LGBTQ community. “We had more of everything—participants, vendors, volunteers, and even space at Frost,” Weaver said. “We continue to learn and grow.”

Looking ahead, Weaver sees the event as both a fundraiser and a long-term investment in community-building. “This is our third one and we don’t plan on stopping,” he said. “Not only is the Trot the major fundraiser for two trans-led orgs, it is a major part of community building within the trans, non-binary, and the larger queer community in the Greater Houston area.”

Photos by Nora Dayton