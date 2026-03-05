Tony & The Kiki Bring NYC Glam-Pop Energy to Houston

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Birthed in New York City, Tony & The Kiki didn’t just arrive on the music scene—they exploded. A supernova of sequins, sass, and sonic energy, the glam-pop duo channels gritty NYC glamour, disco decadence, and high-voltage anthems into something irresistibly theatrical and defiantly queer. Houstonians will get a chance to see this bombastic duo at the Diana Awards’ Shift Into Fabulous gala later this month.

“It’s an immense honor to be asked to perform,” they say. “Honoring and uplifting our community is everything to us.”

The Diana Awards originated as a spoof of the Academy Awards that has roasted some of Houston’s finest over the decades. Celebrating its 73rd anniversary this year, the nonprofit Diana Foundation is recognized as the oldest continuously active gay organization in the United States. The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

For those unfamiliar, Tony & The Kiki is anchored by vocalist Anthony Alfaro and keyboardist Rodney Bush, longtime collaborators whose partnership was years in the making. Though the two met in college, the act didn’t fully take shape until much later.

“We spent years singing or playing other people’s work,” they say. “It reached a point where we needed an outlet that was our own—something we could control, that we really loved doing, and that sparked joy.”

After batting around ideas and navigating a few false starts, the project officially came to life in 2019, fueled by creative autonomy and a shared hunger to make something authentic.

For both artists, music wasn’t a choice so much as a birthright.

Anthony recounts his own origin story: “My father was a DJ, my mother was a disco dancer, and I was born under the glittering mirror ball. I was born into a world of music, screaming and shaking it from day one.”

Rodney’s musical roots are equally deep, though shaped by a quieter upbringing. He remembers pounding out notes on his grandmother’s piano, riding around on farm roads with his grandfather’s country cassettes humming in the background, and family CDs spinning endlessly in a Sony five-disc changer. “I miss those days,” he says.

All of that history collides in the duo’s signature sound: a fearless blend of glam rock, funk, and pop that feels both nostalgic and electrifyingly modern.

“It’s a glitter-infused dance party that will melt your face,” they say.

Their influences read like a pantheon of queer and pop icons: Queen, Prince, Blondie, Elton John, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Cher, Sylvester, and countless others. Rather than mimic these legends, the duo honors them by carrying the torch forward, weaving their spirit into music that feels alive and loud.

That spirit also extends to their creative process. There’s no rigid formula behind a Tony & The Kiki track. Sometimes a song begins with a lyric or melodic fragment; other times, it arrives nearly fully formed. They note that one upcoming release was “birthed just from the concept of a person.”

Much of their inspiration is inseparable from New York City itself. “Nothing beats stomping down a New York City street and having a lyric or a melody come to you while observing the chaos around you,” they say.

At the heart of that creative process is queerness. For Tony & The Kiki, queer music isn’t just about identity; it’s about resistance, imagination, and survival. “We feel a responsibility to amplify queer voices in whatever way we can, especially in this day and age.”

In their eyes, music becomes queer when it boldly claims space in a world that tries to erase it. It’s about “creating a world for yourself,” radiating love in the face of hate and, of course, “looking absolutely fabulous while doing it.”

That ethos shines brightest onstage. Performing live is where everything clicks: the glitter, the sound, and the community.

“Being onstage and seeing people singing our music with us, dancing and seeing the joy in their faces, that’s why we do it—to bring light to people and make them feel powerful, so that they can face down whatever is in their lives.”

As they bring their electrifying energy to Houston audiences, Tony & The Kiki are ready to do what they do best: connect through movement, music, and shared joy. “We’re excited to dance with you all!”

And what’s next for these two performers who thrive on glittering ambition? “World domination, of course!”

Keep up with Tony & The Kiki on Instagram @tonyandthekiki.

What: The 73rd Diana Awards: Shift Into Fabulous!

When: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Where: The Motorclub, 4245 Richmond Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/Diana73