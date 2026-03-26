Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 26 – 29

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Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, March 26

Trivia Night at Side Peace

Come out to Side Peace for a night of sports trivia hosted by the Legends Houston Women’s+ flag football team. 4218 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Tomball German Heritage Festival

The annual, family-friendly German Festival returns to Old Town Tomball with over 200 vendors offering antiques, arts and crafts, music, German fare, and more. Through Sunday. 201 S. Elm Street, Old Town Tomball. Times vary.

6th Annual Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival

The Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival returns to the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston for a three-night run. This year’s festival features twenty-two original dance works representing local, regional, national, and international artists. See the website for the full lineup. 3400 Main St.

Grant and Ash: A Twink and a Redhead

The self-described “iconic duo” brings their unique blend of music and comedy to White Oak Music Hall. 2915 N. Main St. 7 p.m.

Bianca Del Rio at South Beach Houston

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, global superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Houston for a show hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Saturday, March 28

Barcode Presents It’s Britney Bish…Reimagined

Anastacia Borque Fontaine-Whitney celebrates her birthday with her annual fundraising homage to Britney Spears, “It’s Britney Bish”…Reimagined. All Britney…All Night. Barcode Houston, 817 Fairview St. 4 p.m.

Tony’s Corner Pocket Presents Tony and Brad’s Birthday Bash

Tony’s Corner Pocket hosts a birthday bash for Tony and Brad with live music, food on the patio, and a charity show. 817 W. Dallas St. Show begins at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Petty Brooks, Maria Maria, and Adriana LaRue. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Texas Allstars Drag Show at Play Nightlife

Dvaylon Iman and Wendell King present Texas Allstars Drag Show at Play Nightlife. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday, March 31

Transgender Day of Visibility at the Montrose Center

Celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility at the Montrose Center, and honor trans lives, trans stories, and trans joy in every walk of life. Tgere will be live performances, an inspiring panel discussion, and food as we come together in community. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Bunnies on the Bayou 47

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor fundraising party features live DJs, entertainment, food and drinks, dancing, and sponsor booths. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Pride Night with the Houston Rockets

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosts Pride Night with the Houston Rockets, a special evening bringing together Chamber members, partners, and the LGBTQ+ community for a night of basketball, visibility, and connection. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St. 6 p.m.

Friday, April 10 – Saturday, April 11

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

Saturday, April 11

Calum Scott – The Avenoir Tour

Out singer-songwriter Calum Scott brings his Avenoir tour to House of Blues Houston. Pretty Jane opens. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Cheers and Queers Wine Tasting

SERCA Wines hosts Cheers & Queers: Vamos! Vinos! Argentina!, a curated event featuring a night of wine tasting and networking. 447 Heights Blvd. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring

Houston Ballet’s traditional Nutcracker Market at NRG Center now happens twice a year. This spring edition of the market lets shoppers explore hundreds of merchants from across the country. Through April 19. 1 Fannin St. 10 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.