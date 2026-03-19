Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 19 – 22

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Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.

Thursday, March 19

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Alley Theatre ActOUT for The Importance of Being Earnest

Ticket holders for the March 19 performance of The Importance of Being Earnest can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Houston Latino Film Festival

The Houston Latino Film Festival (HLFF) returns to MATCH Houston, marking a decade of uplifting Latino stories, artists, and communities through cinema. 3400 Main St. See the Festival website for showtimes.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Out at the Rodeo Presents Boots and Bulls at Rich’s Houston

Saddle up, Houston! Rich’s Houston is turning the dance floor into a country-meets-nightclub playground with mechanical bull rides, rodeo glam, showpony energy and country dance beats all night long. 2410 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Out at the Ballet for Broken Wings

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Opening Night: Choir Boy at The Ensemble Theatre

This coming-of-age drama follows students at a Black prep school as they confront identity, sexuality, and belonging, woven with powerful choral music. Recommended for ages 15+. Through April 12. 3535 Main St. Show times vary.

Young Miko Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts the first Young Miko Noght, curated by DJ Rosez and featuring a Miko costume contest. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m..

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out(side) For Education Field Day Fundraiser

Join Out for Education for a throwback to our grade school days: Field Day 2026. Compete in various field day competitions to earn points and vie for the title of Field Day Champions, all benefiting Out for Education. Montie Beach Park, 915 Northwood St. 8:30 a.m.

Show Your Pride 2026

Join Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for a Show Your Pride Open Studio Photo Shoot and be part of the 2026 regional campaign celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Stop by anytime during this open studio session. Sesh Coworking, 2808 Caroline St. 11 a.m.

Old Weird Houston at the Orange Show World HQ

A free alternative history fair celebrating Houston’s hidden stories, presented by Archivists of the Houston Area and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. 2334 Gulf Terminal Dr. 12 p.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

73rd Diana Awards

The Diana Foundation hosts their 73rd annual awards gala, celebrating laughter, legacy, and LGBTQ excellence. The event brings together friends, community leaders, and Diana members for an unforgettable night of glamour, entertainment, and good old-fashioned fun. The Motorclub, 4245 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

Rodeo After Party at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts Bands, Bulls, Boots, & Beer, a rodeo after party featuring live music by Caroline Woodfill & The Double D’s. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

Space City Rugby Car Wash Fundraiser

Join Space City Rugby at George Country Sports Bar for a car wash fundraiser. Good vibes. Clean cars. Rugby players with sponges. 617 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Marci Mogul, Kalani Ross Kahlo, and Hugh Dandy. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Night, For Now Closing Reception at OP Gallery

Local artist Hugo Reagan invites you to the closing reception of his solo exhibition, Night, For Now. Before these 21 works go their separate ways—some already headed to new homes—come see them together one last time. 1647 Hawthorne St. 2–6 p.m.

Bunnies on the Bayou Basket Bash at JR’s

Join Bunnies on the Bayou for Basket Bash 2026, an afternoon of fabulous raffle baskets, cocktails, and community at JR’s Houston, benefiting Bunnies on the Bayou 47. 808 Pacific St. 2 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: bones North American Tour

The indie rock darlings bring their tour to White Oak Music Hall. One dollar per ticket goes to local organizations delivering mental-health treatment and access to care. 2915 N Main St. 5 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Friday, March 27

Bianca Del Rio at South Beach Houston

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, global superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Houston for a show hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Sunday, April 5

Bunnies on the Bayou 47

Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The outdoor fundraising party features live DJs, entertainment, food and drinks, dancing, and sponsor booths. 400 Texas Ave. 1 p.m.

Friday, April 10 – Saturday, April 11

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

Friday, April 17

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring

Houston Ballet’s traditional Nutcracker Market at NRG Center now happens twice a year. This spring edition of the market lets shoppers explore hundreds of merchants from across the country. Through April 19. 1 Fannin St. 10 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.