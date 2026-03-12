Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 12 – 15

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. Visit our 2025 Bringin’ in the Green photo gallery here. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

RPDR Watch Party at Varsity Bar

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Gia LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at Varsity Bar. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Rodeo After Party at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts Bands, Bulls, Boots, & Beer, a rodeo after party featuring live music by Hit-N-Run Band. 8 p.m.

The Roomers Drag Show at the Room Bar

Drag superstars Blackberri and Annalee Naylor host The Roomers Drag Show, featuring Dynasty Banks, Vegas Van Cartier, and Amya Jackson Ross. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Show time 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Adriana LaRue, Cara Cherie, and Deyjzah Opulent Mirage. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Domingo Benefit Show at Los Robles

Join MC Caroline Unique at Los Robles Bar & Grill for a fundraiser benefitting Michel as he takes time to be with his mom during her health struggles. Open to all performers. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 11 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, March 19

Alley Theatre ActOUT for The Importance of Being Earnest

Ticket holders for the March 19 performance can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks.

Friday, March 20

Out at the Ballet for Broken Wings

Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine host a special reception for LGBTQ ballet lovers and friends. Get 25% off select seats, a complimentary drink voucher, and access to the reception area before the show and during intermission.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out(side) For Education Field Day Fundraiser

Join Out for Education for a throwback to our grade school days: Field Day 2026. Compete in various field day competitions to earn points and vie for the title of Field Day Champions, all benefiting Out for Education. Montie Beach Park, 915 Northwood St. 8:30 a.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

73rd Diana Awards

The Diana Foundation hosts their 73rd annual awards gala celebrating laughter, legacy, and LGBTQ excellence. The event brings together friends, community leaders, and Diana members for an unforgettable night of glamour, entertainment, and good old-fashioned fun. The Motorclub, 4245 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Bianca Del Rio at South Beach Houston

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, global superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Houston for a show hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Friday, April 10 – Saturday, April 11

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

