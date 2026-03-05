Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, March 5 – 8

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Thursday, March 5

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

RPDR Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Reign LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Where are the Black Queer Women? Vol. 2

The Normal Anomaly presents Where are the Black Queer Women Volume 2. Facilitated and curated by Latreva Washington (Self Actualized, Inc.), this event will help create dialogue around representation and community building for Black Queer Women. 2616 South Loop West, Suite 435. 10 a.m.

Houston Gaymers Touch Grass

Trade the glowing screens for some outdoor time. Join the Houston Gaymers for a hike through some trails right in our backyard. Fresh air and stamina XP are for the taking. Memorial Park, S. Picnic Ln. 11 a.m.

Rodeo After Party at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts Bands, Bulls, Boots, & Beer, a rodeo after party featuring live music by Liz Talley & Suthern Drawl. 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

POSTPONED: Allies in Hope 2026 Walk to End HIV

Due to severe weather expected this weekend, the Walk to End HIV has been postponed to a later date to be announced soon.

Women in Pride Brunch

Pride Houston 365 hosts the inaugural Women in Pride Brunch in celebration of International Women’s Day. The Houston Club, 910 Louisiana St. 11 a.m.

Rodeo Brunch at Postino Montrose

Postino Montrose hosts a Rodeo Brunch benefitting Out at the Rodeo featuring live DJ entertainment, delicious food, and exciting giveaways throughout the event. 805 Pacific St. 11 a.m.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Hu’Nee B, Ms. Mykie, and Jessika Del Ray. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

ONGOING

“Frida: The Making of an Icon” at MFAH

The eagerly anticipated exhibition “Frida: The Making of an Icon” is on view at the Museum of Fine Art Houston through May 17. Read our story about the show here. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, March 12

Bringin’ in the Green 2026

Join hosts Luis Adame and Chris Robertson, and Paul Brockman and Scott Greenwood, for the 34th annual Bringin’ in the Green benefiting the Montrose Center. With open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of luxury items, this is one St. Patrick’s Day party you don’t want to miss. 2711 Yupon St. 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Third Annual Trot for Trans Visibility

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with these 5K and 10K fun runs, as well as a family-friendly 1K. Proceeds benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas and Triple A Alliance. Frost Town Brewing, 1719 Ruiz St. 8 a.m.

Out(side) For Education Field Day Fundraiser

Join Out for Education for a throwback to our grade school days: Field Day 2026. Compete in various field day competitions to earn points and vie for the title of Field Day Champions, all benefiting Out for Education. Montie Beach Park, 915 Northwood St. 8:30 a.m.

Out at the Rodeo 2026

This inclusive event invites the LGBTQ community to gather at the iconic Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for an unforgettable day featuring the Queens of the Rodeo Drag show, giveaways, delicious food, and electrifying DJs spinning. Houston Rodeo Champion Wine Garden. 5 p.m.

73rd Diana Awards

The Diana Foundation hosts their 73rd annual awards gala celebrating laughter, legacy, and LGBTQ excellence. The event brings together friends, community leaders, and Diana members for an unforgettable night of glamour, entertainment, and good old-fashioned fun. The Motorclub, 4245 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Bianca Del Rio at South Beach Houston

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, global superstar Bianca Del Rio comes to Houston for a show hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. Midnight.

Friday, April 10 – Saturday, April 11

Jaboukie Young-White at Punchline Houston

Out comedian Jabouki Young-White brings his standup to Punchline Houston for four shows. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.

