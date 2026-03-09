Pride Chrorus Houston: Queer Meets Queer concert

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Chorus Houston filled Unity of Houston with music for the spring production of “Queer Meets Queer (A Broadway Love Story),” an original story of desire, love triangles, true love, and satisfied singles, woven together with performances of favorite Broadway tunes.

With actors joining the chorus, and iconic songs like “Defying Gravity,” “I’ll Cover You,” “You’re the One That I Want,” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” the music transformed the concert into a vibrant, character-driven theatrical experience.

Pride Chorus Houston is a unified LGBTQ+ chorus where everyone has a safe place to make music and share a message of unity and peace.

Photos by Victor Contreras