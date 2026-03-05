Out at the Rodeo Presents Pink-Pony Pearl: a Heated Rivalry Party

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pearl Bar and Out at the Rodeo hosted a Heated Rivalry-themed party, Pink Pony Pearl.

Guests dressed in every kind of sports gear, then took in performances by drag king Juecee (as Shane Hollander), High Dandy (as Ilya Romanov), and drag queen Artemis, along with cozy cottage-core beats, bingo, and a hearty steak night.

Out at the Rodeo (OATR), founded in 2015, is a declaration of LGBTQ belonging, a celebration of pride, and a bold step forward in making sure everyone has a voice in our shared cultural fabric.