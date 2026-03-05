Photos

Out at the Rodeo Presents Pink-Pony Pearl: a Heated Rivalry Party

February 19, 2026

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email March 5, 2026
Less than a minute

Pearl Bar and Out at the Rodeo hosted a Heated Rivalry-themed party, Pink Pony Pearl.

Guests dressed in every kind of sports gear, then took in performances by drag king Juecee (as Shane Hollander), High Dandy (as Ilya Romanov), and drag queen Artemis, along with cozy cottage-core beats, bingo, and a hearty steak night.

Out at the Rodeo (OATR), founded in 2015, is a declaration of LGBTQ belonging, a celebration of pride, and a bold step forward in making sure everyone has a voice in our shared cultural fabric.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email March 5, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Leave a Reply

Leave a Review or Comment

Back to top button