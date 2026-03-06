7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Patrick Oathout, a Houston native and longtime District C resident, has stepped up to run for the open Houston City Council seat in that district in a special election on April 4. At 34, Oathout’s journey reflects a dedication to community, courage, and making Houston inclusive for all.

The seat became vacant when Council Member Abbie Kamin resigned under Texas’ resign-to-run law to pursue the Harris County attorney position, paving the way for new leadership. Seven candidates are in the race, including Oathout, who brings a unique perspective and deep local roots.

If no one receives more than half of the votes, the top two advance to a runoff and the winner serves through January 1, 2028. Early voting this month is from March 18 to March 31, giving tHouston City Council District Che community ample opportunity to participate.

Oathout’s connection to District C is lifelong and personal. Raised in that district, he attended Poe Elementary, Lanier Middle School, and Lamar High School, then graduated from Duke University with honors in public policy and philosophy—the foundation of his passion for civic engagement.

His family’s acceptance was crucial when he came out as a gay man in high school, and he likewise supported his younger sister as she came out as a trans woman. These experiences underscore the importance of family, compassion, and safe spaces for all.

To Oathout, District C is a vibrant, diverse tapestry—home to Montrose, the Heights, and Midtown—where culture, creativity, and community thrive. He celebrates the district’s unique attractions, from local eateries to inclusive events. “You can walk to your favorite Vietnamese restaurant, go to a drag show, then grab a beer. People here really care. They show up to civic association meetings and they know their neighborhoods.”

The removal of Montrose’s rainbow crosswalk in District C, ordered by Governor Greg Abbott, is a reminder for Oathout of why local elections matter—especially for the LGBTQ community. He believes elected officials are essential in protecting inclusion and dignity.

Oathout is running because he cares deeply about District C’s future. He’s witnessed rising costs, neglected infrastructure, and threats to local autonomy and LGBTQ rights.

He notes that affordability has declined, City services need improvement, and the district faces increasing challenges from state and national politics. His motivation is clear: to safeguard the community and ensure every resident feels welcome and supported.

Inspired by the events in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, Oathout joined the Army, motivated by a desire to serve during a pivotal time. His City Council run is another act of service rooted in resilience and hope.

If elected, Oathout would be the third openly LGBTQ member of Houston’s City Council, joining Mario Castillo and Alejandra Salinas. He emphasizes the significance of Proposition A, which allows three council members to place items on the agenda without the mayor’s approval. This may result in another City non-discrimination ordinance to protect the LGBTQ community.

Oathout’s priorities are infrastructure, affordability, public safety, and courage. He’s committed to addressing flooding and potholes, keeping District C affordable, ensuring safety, and defending local values amid outside pressures. He’s passionate about providing excellent constituent services. These aren’t just policy points; they reflect Oathout’s genuine concern for his neighbors and his vision for a thriving, harmonious Houston.

Professionally, Oathout is a leader in AI safety, with a focus on preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence and ensuring this technology benefits society. He sees AI as a force shaping the future, and he wants to contribute to its responsible development.

Oathout’s worldview has been shaped by overcoming discrimination as a gay teenager, teaching refugees in Jordan, and commanding a NATO tank platoon in Poland. These lived experiences taught him responsibility, empathy, and the impact one can have on others’ lives. They also reinforced his belief that courage means acting in the face of fear—whether coming out, joining the Army, or running for office.

Oathout’s hero is his middle-school debate coach, Jim Henley. “We were national debate champions for years when I was there. He taught us that using your voice to fight for what you believe in is powerful—when you know how to frame your position.”

Oathout recognizes serious threats facing the LGBTQ community in Texas, from bathroom bans to healthcare restrictions. He is especially concerned for trans individuals.

Despite challenges, Oathout finds hope and energy in campaigning, connecting with neighbors, and hearing their stories. He believes everyone deserves dignity and a voice, and his campaign is about lifting up those voices at City Hall.

Recently, Oathout attended the Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit, which focused on unity amid attacks on LGBTQ rights. “I think it was pretty amazing. With so much going on in the world, I think it’s really important to have a singular vision about what we’re striving for,” he says. He encourages supporters to vote, volunteer, donate, and, most importantly, talk to neighbors about the importance of local leadership.

Oathout draws strength from the words of Black gay activist and author James Baldwin: “The place in which I’ll fit will not exist until I make it.” For Oathout, that place is being an effective leader for the residents of District C.

For more information, visit patrickforhouston.com