Out at the Rodeo 2026 – part III

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Out at the Rodeo returned to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with its largest event to date, drawing LGBTQ Houstonians and allies to the Wine Garden in the Bluebonnet Tent for an afternoon of entertainment, visibility, and community gathering.

The 2026 event marked two milestones for the organization: its fifth official Out at the Rodeo celebration and a decade since its founding in 2015. What began as a small meetup has grown into a well-established presence during rodeo season, and this year’s attendance reflected that trajectory. Organizers estimated that roughly 3,000 guests visited the tent and gathered on Bluebonnet Hill throughout the day, generating more than $10,000 in wine sales.

Programming included the Queens of the Rodeo drag show featuring Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, Artemis Hunter, and Juecee, along with music from DJs Stephen Jusko and Easton. Guests also received commemorative 2026 bandanas and pins, with the bandanas—designed by local artist Angel Albarran—emerging as one of the day’s most visible details.

One of the event’s defining moments came at 5:30 p.m., when Out at the Rodeo received an official proclamation from the City of Houston. Mayor John Whitmire, Councilman Mario Castillo, and Constable Sylvia Treviño recognized the organization’s impact by declaring March 21, 2026, “Out at the Rodeo Day” in Houston. Presented in honor of the organization’s fifth year, the proclamation placed the event within a broader civic context and underscored its role in creating a more visible and inclusive space for LGBTQ Houstonians within one of the city’s most prominent traditions.

Ten years after its founding, Out at the Rodeo has moved well beyond the scale of a grassroots meetup. It now occupies a distinct place in Houston’s civic and cultural calendar, with organizers already looking toward 2027.

OutSmart magazine was a proud sponsor of the Out at the Rodeo 2026