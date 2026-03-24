Out at the Rodeo 2026 – part II

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Photos by Victor Contreras for Out at the Rodeo

Out at the Rodeo returned to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with its largest event to date, drawing LGBTQ Houstonians and allies to the Wine Garden in the Bluebonnet Tent.

The 2026 event marked the organization’s fifth official celebration and 10 years since its founding in 2015. Organizers estimated that roughly 3,000 guests visited the tent and Bluebonnet Hill throughout the day, generating more than $10,000 in wine sales. Programming included the Queens of the Rodeo drag show featuring Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, Artemis Hunter, and Juecee, along with music from DJ Stephen Jusko.

At 5:30 p.m., the event received an official proclamation from the City of Houston. Mayor John Whitmire, Councilman Mario Castillo, and Constable Sylvia Treviño declared March 21, 2026, Out at the Rodeo Day in Houston, recognizing the organization’s continued visibility and growth.

For more photos from Out at the Rodeo, please visit our gallery link.

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OutSmart magazine was a proud sponsor of the Out at the Rodeo 2026