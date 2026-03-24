Out at the Rodeo Marks a Milestone Year

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Out at the Rodeo returned to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 21 with its largest gathering to date, drawing LGBTQ Houstonians and allies to the Wine Garden in the Bluebonnet Tent for an afternoon that combined entertainment, visibility, and a clear sense of community presence.

The 2026 event marked two significant milestones for the organization: its fifth official Out at the Rodeo celebration and 10 years since its founding in 2015. What began as a small meetup of roughly 40 people has grown into a well-established part of rodeo season for many in Houston’s LGBTQ community. This year’s turnout underscored that growth. Organizers estimated that about 3,000 guests visited the tent and gathered on Bluebonnet Hill throughout the day, generating more than $10,000 in wine sales and filling the space from start to finish.

Programming throughout the afternoon reflected the event’s now-familiar mix of celebration and community-building. Guests enjoyed the “Queens of the Rodeo” drag show featuring Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, Artemis Hunter, and Juecee, along with music from DJs Stephen.

Commemorative 2026 bandanas and pins added a distinct visual element to the gathering, with the bandanas—designed by local artist Angel Albarran—emerging as one of the day’s most popular details.

Eric Hulsey, president of Out at the Rodeo, was confident that this year’s event carried the weight of both memory and momentum. “This was one for the books,” Hulsey told OutSmart. “Looking back at where we started 10 years ago—a small meetup of maybe 40 people—to now having a dedicated tent, drag shows, city officials, rodeo leadership, and thousands of attendees feels surreal. The continued growth was undeniable this year, with record attendance numbers and an electric crowd that packed the Wine Garden from start to finish.”

That sense of scale was visible not only in attendance, but also in the confidence of the event itself. Out at the Rodeo no longer feels like a side gathering attached to a larger institution. It has become its own recognizable presence within the broader framework of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, creating a public, celebratory space where LGBTQ attendees can gather openly and be fully part of one of the city’s most visible traditions.

Asked about the day’s highlights, Hulsey pointed first to the small details that often become the most memorable markers of an event. “The bandanas, designed by local artist Angel Albarran, were a huge hit,” he said. “Attendees were thrilled to receive and wear them throughout the day.”

That broader significance came into sharp focus during one of the afternoon’s most notable moments: the presentation of an official proclamation from the City of Houston in recognition of the organization’s fifth year. The proclamation declared March 21, 2026, as “Out at the Rodeo Day” in Houston, giving the event a formal civic recognition that resonated deeply with organizers and attendees alike.

For Hulsey, the moment was among the most meaningful of the day. “Having City Council Member Mario Castillo present our leadership team with a proclamation on behalf of the City of Houston, celebrating the fifth year of Out at the Rodeo, was a truly magical moment,” said Hulsey. “As he spoke, we looked out and saw attendees with linked arms, their faces full of pride, acceptance, and joy. For our team, it meant everything to have our hard work validated by both the city and our community.”

The proclamation did more than honor an anniversary. It situated Out at the Rodeo within a broader civic context, recognizing its role in making one of Houston’s most prominent cultural institutions feel more accessible and welcoming to LGBTQ residents and visitors. In that sense, the event’s growth reflects not only the success of its organizers, but also a broader shift in how public traditions in Houston are being reimagined to include a wider range of communities.



Hulsey credited part of this year’s success to strong backing from sponsors and partners, including OutSmart as media partner, which helped the organization expand its reach and sharpen the overall experience.

“The strong support from OutSmart magazine as our media partner and our amazing sponsors helped us elevate this event this year by getting us out in front of new audiences and offering more programming,” he said. “It helped the organization focus less on how we can accomplish this on a tight budget and more on how we can make this the best experience for our attendees.”

Asked how this year’s event reflected the organization’s continued growth and impact, Hulsey returned again to the response from attendees. “This year, more than ever, we heard from the community about what Out at the Rodeo means to them,” he said. “The videos, posts, and attendees walking up to our leadership to share their stories have been incredibly inspiring. In a world filled with uncertainty, events like this bring hope and much-needed community love to the forefront—and that’s exactly what we witnessed.”



That may be the clearest measure of what Out at the Rodeo has become. Ten years after its founding, it is no longer simply an LGBTQ meetup during rodeo season. It has grown into a recurring public space of affirmation inside one of Houston’s most recognizable civic spectacles, offering attendees not just a party, but a sense of belonging within an institution that carries deep cultural symbolism in Texas.

Looking ahead, Hulsey said the organization is already thinking about what comes next.

“The organization continues to grow, with new events added each year that bring exciting challenges and opportunities to connect with our community,” he said. “I’m thrilled to keep this momentum going as we begin planning new and exciting additions for the 2027 rodeo season.

Photos by Victor Contreras for Out at the Rodeo