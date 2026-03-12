The Lone Star Volleyball Association crowned a new titleholder at the annual Miss LSVA Pageant, an evening that blended drag performance, friendly competition, and community spirit. Players, supporters, and entertainers gathered to celebrate LSVA’s long-standing tradition of raising funds for charitable causes through pageantry.

Serving as hostesses for the evening were former titleholders Jacuzzi Heata (Miss LSVA 2022), Shenita Q. Pon (2023), and LuAnn Platter (2024). Special guests included Viva Vidalia and Miss LSVA 2012 Ruby Fox. Performances also came from reigning Miss LSVA Courtney From The Woodlands and Miss LSVA 2019–2022 Jacklyn Dior. The evening included the introduction of Miss LSVA 2013 and “Diva of the Decade,” Lady Bird.

Contestants Lexa Pro, Celina Dominguez Lucci, and Themma competed for the crown, each bringing their own flair and stage presence to the competition. At the end of the night, Themma was crowned Miss LSVA 2026.

LSVA’s 2026 beneficiary is Equality Texas, the state’s largest advocacy organization working to secure full equality for LGBTQ Texans. Through policy work, public education, and coalition building, Equality Texas focuses on advancing civil rights protections and combating discrimination at the state and local levels.

The Lone Star Volleyball Association is one of the largest LGBTQ sports organizations in Texas and a member of the North American Gay Volleyball Association. In addition to organizing leagues and tournaments, LSVA raises funds for local and statewide nonprofits through events like the Miss LSVA pageant, combining athletics, entertainment, and community service.