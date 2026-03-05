Drag King Juecee Saddles Up for Out at the Rodeo

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As resident show host and producer of Wednesday night’s King-Sized HTX at Pearl, Juecee is no stranger to the bar scene. This month, though, he will channel his inner cowboy during rodeo season for a different venue. He will be one of the featured performers for the annual Out at the Rodeo—a guaranteed day of fun on the ol’ “Heeeeyyyyy wagon.” Find out more about this performer below.

Pronouns?

He/Him

Inner Avatar?

A Sea otter. They’re so playful.

Hometown?

Douglasville, Georgia.

Drag birthday?

September 29, 2022.

Who are your drag family members?

My drag family consists of my mother, San Antonio’s Donet Mckim, and Houston’s La’darius Mirage Jackson. Then, my very own house started with my drag and life partner Mari Jane, “The House of Lablunt,” which includes our son Beau Vine.

Describe your performing persona.

I’m definitely a lover boy, an old soul forced into this soon-to-be 26-year-old body. Constantly yearning.

Describe your aesthetic.

My aesthetic is clean-cut, pageantry style suit jackets. Vibrant colors and intricate designs.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

A stretchy pair of pants. I’m known to do a split or high kick on occasion.

Describe your outfit.

It is the first pageant jacket I have ever had. The jacket was rhinestoned in collaboration with my late friend Geoff. It is a long present reminder of friendship, persistence, and new growth.

What’s on your bucket list?

Go to France, get married, and jump out of a plane. The simple things in life.

Do you have any thoughts to share about Women’s History Month?

My mother adopted and raised nine children to be amazing human beings. She is the reason that I know women can do anything they put their minds to. She is a wonderful reminder that Black is beautiful and abundant, and I should never be afraid to express who I am.

You’re performing for Out at the Rodeo. What are your thoughts about having an LGBTQ presence at the largest rodeo in the world?

I think that having drag shows there allows these abundant crowds to have a wider scope of perception and understand that it is an artform for all to enjoy regardless of background.

Ultimate goal as a performer?

To inspire future generations and encourage other performers of color to step into the light and showcase their talents as well.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I believe that their ignorance is rooted in the lack of education, exposure, or safety to ask. Never being taught, never meeting someone different, or being raised in spaces where curiosity was punished instead of encouraged.

What are your favorite hangout spots?

Ripcord, Pearl Bar, and my couch.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

A good bottle of Japanese whiskey.

#TeamCountry or #TeamRockNRoll?

Definitely #TeamCountry. It makes me want to slow dance in the kitchen with my partner.

What do you do in your downtime?

Read, make recipes I’ve never tried before, and roller skate.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m the youngest of nine children.

What was your dream job as a child?

I wanted to be an archaeologist.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Orville Peck for sure.

Marry, Shag, Kill: The Pink Panther, Snagglepuss, and the Pink Power Ranger?

Kill the Pink Power Ranger, shag Snagglepuss, and marry the Pink Panther.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

You don’t need to rush your art. Take your time and practice. Use your creativity to strengthen your craft.

Who is your favorite drag character from media and why?

Gottmik. It is nice to have trans men representation in drag and on TV.

What have you learned from drag that you use in your everyday life?

That not everything has a safety net, but you have to be willing to push forward anyway.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

That we are more than our bars and health status. We are amazing individuals, who have chosen families and friends to cherish and go through life with.

What advice would you share with your younger self?

It is okay to not be loved by everyone, as long as you love yourself. Build yourself on confidence and self-worth, not compliments.

Follow @Just_juecee on instagram and Juecee Powell on Facebook