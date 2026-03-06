LaToya “Hunny” Phillips Aims to Make History in Rosenberg Council Race

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

LaToya “Hunny” Phillips, age 42, a candidate for Rosenberg City Council At-Large Position 1, is seeking to make history. Should she win in May, Phillips would become the first Black woman and the first openly lesbian member to serve on the council—a milestone that fuels her campaign. “My goal is to mirror the true diversity of Rosenberg and provide community-centric local leadership,” she shares.

The race for the two-year council seat has three contenders: Phillips, who is a Democratic precinct chair; Richard Olson, who identifies as a “constitutional conservative;” and Alice Jozwiak, a MAGA Republican. Phillips stands out as the only candidate prioritizing progressive values and inclusive representation.

Early voting takes place next month from April 20 to April 28, with the general election on May 2. Securing more than 50% of the vote is essential for Phillips to win outright and avoid a runoff.

Born in Houston, Phillips moved to Rosenberg in 2016 with her nonbinary wife, Tip Phillips. They were drawn by the small-town charm, affordable housing, and a welcoming environment. The couple, married for over ten years, have built a life rooted in Rosenberg’s blossoming diversity.

“Hunny,” a nickname inspired by the Hunny Pot from Winnie the Pooh stories, captures Phillips’ warmth and approachability—qualities that define her professional and civic life. The moniker is now inseparable from her public persona, making her both memorable and relatable to Rosenberg residents.

Phillips and her wife are deeply involved in community-building. Together, they launched Fort Bend County Pride, an annual festival that uplifts LGBTQ visibility and celebrates diversity in the region.

Held each August, the event is family-friendly and inclusive, offering a variety of musical artists, a pet parade, bounce houses for young children, organizational booths, scholarships, and much more. It fosters partnerships with a variety of sponsors. Under Phillips’ leadership, Pride has become a cornerstone of local engagement in the past three years.

Beyond Pride, Phillips and Tip also operate a photo booth business that caters to all sorts of events. Visitors can have their pictures taken and instantly receive them via email or text.

Phillips is a regular presence at local meetings, continually researching citizen concerns and advocating for increased accessibility in government. She believes true leadership means being visible and approachable—traits she finds lacking in current officials.

After years of seeing the same individuals rotate through City positions without meaningful community connection, Phillips decided it was time to run. Her motivation is to bridge the gap between City Hall and everyday people, striving to make all residents feel seen and heard.

Phillips’ campaign is built on economic development, support for small businesses, and strategic infrastructure growth. She envisions modernizing downtown Rosenberg, simplifying City regulations for new entrepreneurs, and promoting tourism. She also aims to connect local youth to paid internships and expand opportunities for seniors, including restoring funding for Meals on Wheels and enhancing community programming for older adults.

Mental health and social services are also central to Phillips’ platform. She believes law enforcement should receive specialized training to address mental health crises and that the City should work closely with nonprofits to fill service gaps. “If the City can’t provide a service, we should connect residents with those who can.”

As Rosenberg’s population exceeds 43,000, Phillips insists that the City Council must reflect the community’s diversity. She champions accessibility, increased transparency, and genuine collaboration, calling for City leaders to be present at community gatherings and open to constituent feedback.

Phillips’ leadership style is grounded in sincerity, empathy, and hard work. Having grown up without privilege, overcoming toxic relationships, and building a life with her spouse through perseverance, she knows firsthand what it means to struggle and rise above. “I want to advocate for those who haven’t had everything handed to them,” she says.

Inclusion, for Phillips, is both personal and political. Outspoken about the need for LGBTQ representation, she stands firmly with marginalized communities—and especially the trans community—advocating for education, empathy, and action against bigotry.

Phillips credits her mother and her wife as her greatest inspirations. Her mother, who became a teen mom at 15, overcame significant obstacles, completed her education, attended college, and became a surgical technologist. “She taught me that with hard work, you can get through any situation,” Phillips says. From her wife, she’s learned the values of patience and delegation.

Phillips encourages residents to support her campaign through volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word. Her campaign is deeply grassroots—she’s block-walking, phone-banking, and hosting meet-and-greet events to connect with voters face-to-face.

Committed to breaking barriers and building bridges, Phillips’ journey from overcoming adversity to leading community initiatives is one of perseverance and progress. She invites Rosenberg residents to help shape a more inclusive, vibrant, and responsive city. “I don’t just want a seat at the table; I want to build longer tables so everyone in my community has a place,” Phillips says, encapsulating her vision for the city’s future.

For more info, visit voteforhunny.com.