Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber Presents Its 10-year Anniversary Reception

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce marked a decade of impact with its 10th Anniversary Reception at POST Houston. The evening celebrated the entrepreneurs, professionals, and allies who have expanded LGBTQ economic inclusion across the region since the Chamber’s launch in 2016. Attendees enjoyed the POST’s rooftop Penthouse with sweeping views of the downtown skyline—the perfect setting to toast the inaugural and founding Chamber members, as well as the founding Impact Partners who backed the Chamber’s early vision. Equal parts reunion, fundraiser, and rally that looked ahead to the next decade, the event inspired LGBTQ business leaders to recommit to building a stronger, bolder, and unstoppable local business community.