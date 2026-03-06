David Armendariz Saddles Up for Out at the Rodeo

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The feeling of being out of place in traditionally straight spaces is all too common for members of the LGBTQ community—be it a sports event, a business meeting, or even at the rodeo.

David Armendariz understands this well. He’s worked as a talent recruiter in Houston’s major industries like oil and gas and manufacturing for nearly two decades with the Lucas Group, and he was often the only gay person or minority in the room. But that didn’t stop him from sharing the unique perspectives that he brought to the office each day.

It was in those rooms that he met his now-business partner, Sara Luther. As a Hispanic gay man and a first-generation Lebanese American woman, they were hungry for a more forward-thinking and inclusive approach to talent recruitment. Together, they launched their own firm, Relate Search, in 2023.

“All those things about us combined to make for a unique situation,” Armendariz says. “We were the only people at the table who looked like we did and had the experiences we did.”

As Relate Search has grown, so has its impact on the Houston business community. It’s been a champion of local businesses that still put diversity and inclusivity first, despite the current political pushback.

Armendariz and Luther have also gotten serious about the community-service aspect of their business. For the second year in a row, Relate Search is one of the main sponsors of Out at the Rodeo events at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

It’s not lost on Armendariz that Out at the Rodeo is designed to let LGBTQ Houstonians feel a sense of belonging in a traditionally straight environment.

“You get the very best of what the rodeo offers, and you get to see a different side of it in a way that’s truly inspiring,” Armendariz says. “People are celebrating each other and enjoying themselves in a way that I don’t think people always felt before at the rodeo.”

For professional organizations and businesses, the rodeo is a huge networking opportunity in front of more than 2.5 million annual visitors. For businesses like Relate Search to show up in a big way helps put a spotlight on the diversity of Houston’s rodeo-loving crowd.

“We had such an incredible experience last year as a sponsor, so they didn’t even have to ask us to participate again this year,” Armendariz says.

Giving back to the community has always been important to Armendariz and his husband, Nathan Wellborne. Armendariz met Wellborne through University of Houston college buddies and was initially excited to find a new friend who shared his love of the Houston Astros. They’ve been together 19 years and married for nine years. They also volunteer together for organizations like the Houston Food Bank and the Montrose Center.

His personal passion for increasing the visibility and acceptance of Houston’s LGBTQ community is intertwined with the values of the business he’s building with Luther at Relate Search. And as many companies walk back their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives—often in response to political pressure—Armendariz aims to support those that stay strong.

“Standing up for your values is even more important now, in the face of everything that’s going on. It’s just fueled us to say even more strongly that regardless of what those obstacles look like, we are going to stand for what we believe,” Armendariz says.

He points to case studies and research that show diversity impacting not just the morale of a company’s employees, but also the bottom line. “Organizations that truly value diversity of thought and experience and background are seeing a positive impact from a profitability standpoint, there’s no question about that. Besides, it’s just the right thing to do.”

Armendariz will be walking the walk at Out at the Rodeo on March 21, and he’s excited that Relate Search can continue being part of the celebration.

“We feel like this organization means something, and the work they are doing is important to both the LGBTQIA community and Houston as a whole,” he says. “It benefits everyone.”

What: Out at the Rodeo 2026

When: March 21, 5:00–11 p.m.

Where: The Champion Wine Garden at NRG Stadium

Info: linktr.ee/outrodeo