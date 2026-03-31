Bunnies on the Bayou Is Back in Full Bloom

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On Easter Sunday, April 5, Bunnies on the Bayou will host its 47th annual fundraising event at Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. Running from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., the event invites adults 21 and up to come together to celebrate this year’s theme, “Resistance in Bloom.”

OutSmart sat down recently with Bunnies vice president Brandon Rhodes to discuss his journey with the organization and what’s in store for this year’s highly anticipated party.

Rhodes, now 37, first attended a Bunnies event in 2017 and was moved enough to join the following year. He has served as vice president for the past four years, where his passion for operations and leadership shines. “I really love operations and supporting others to build their own talents. As vice president, I have the freedom to start new programs and help elevate others into leadership positions, whether as hosts or board members,” Rhodes explains.

He’s also hands-on with event logistics, coordinating with City officials, securing countless permits, and ensuring that the park and surrounding streets are left just as they were found. “That’s what I enjoy most—taking care of all the little things. We’re not just in the park anymore; we’ve expanded into the nearby street, which means more work to keep everything in order,” Rhodes notes.

This year’s event promises to be both festive and impactful. Organizers are preparing for about 3,000 guests, with an atmosphere described as “upbeat chill.” Attendees can look forward to Grammy Award–winning producer and global dance music icon Dave Audé and Houston’s own DJ Panda on the main stage. There will be dancing, engaging sponsor experiences, drinks, food for purchase, and moments of connection that all highlight the importance of community gathering.

“At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities are facing unprecedented attacks on our rights, resources, and funding, gathering in joy is not escapism—it’s an act of resistance,” Rhodes says.

The current political climate has made securing corporate donations challenging. Still, the organization remains committed to supporting its beneficiaries. “We’re not going to let the political climate close us down. We’re doing everything we can to help those who need us,” Rhodes asserts.

This year’s Bunnies on the Bayou supports a variety of community causes, from healthcare to housing. The 2026 beneficiaries are Avenue 360, Lazarus House, M.E.N. Inc, Montrose Grace Place, the Montrose Center, the Normal Anomaly Initiative, Open Gate Homeless Ministries, Pride Chorus Houston, PWA Holiday Charities, Rice University Pride, Thomas Street Patient Services, and Tony’s Place.

The success of the event is due in large part to the dedication of over 500 volunteers, coordinated by Chris Lancaster. “We couldn’t do this without them. From setup and running ticket booths and bars to selling bunny ears and shoveling ice across the park, our volunteers are the backbone of the event,” Rhodes emphasizes.

As Bunnies approaches its 50th anniversary, Rhodes envisions continued growth and increased diversity. While the event began as a pool party in Montrose mainly for cisgender gay white men, it has evolved to celebrate the entire LGBTQ community. This inclusivity is now reflected in the makeup of both attendees and leadership, making the event a true representation of the community.

Looking to the future, the greatest challenge is funding. “Everything is getting more expensive, and as we grow, we’re launching even more programs,” Rhodes remarks. One initiative in development is Rescue Rabbit, which aims to provide aid during natural disasters in Houston.

Despite these challenges, Bunnies on the Bayou remains a hugely popular annual event. Rhodes mentions that when talking with people in the community, many recall volunteering or being part of a beneficiary organization in the past. “Bunnies has made a real, positive impact,” he says.

While the LGBTQ community has endured attempts at erasure, gatherings like this serve as a celebration of resilience. “We’re still here, we’re still fighting, and we gather to honor each other and find joy together. It’s about keeping that fire alive, not just for us, but for our trans siblings as well. That’s what keeps us going,” says Rhodes.

A Houston native, Rhodes identifies as bisexual and is in an open throuple relationship. His interests include collecting comic books and fragrances as well as traveling. Beyond his work with Bunnies on the Bayou, he’s also active with the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, Texas Young Active Labor Leaders, and the A. Philip Randolph Institute. He cites Bayard Rustin, the gay Black activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington, as his personal hero.

WHAT: 47th annual Bunnies on the Bayou

WHEN: Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, 1-6 p.m.

WHERE: Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston

INFO: bunniesonthebayou.org

View the 2025 photo gallery for Bunnies on the Bayou 46 here.

Hopping into History

Bunnies on the Bayou’s new podcast explores queer Houston’s past and future.

Bunnies on the Bayou president Jacques Bourgeois has announced that the organization will launch a new podcast, HARE-itage, in mid-April. Co-hosted by Bourgeois and first-year Bunny Genesis Blu, the program will celebrate Houston’s LGBTQ community by preserving local stories and inspiring future generations. It will blend intergenerational dialogue, personal reflection, and cultural memory.

Supported by a Gilead Foundation grant, the first season of the podcast will present 13 episodes covering topics ranging from the AIDS crisis and activism to the evolution of queer spaces and the power of resilience and joy. HARE-itage stands out by spotlighting both iconic community figures and everyday individuals, emphasizing the significance of small actions in shaping community.

The podcast series will be a storytelling platform addressing intersectionality—including experiences of often-neglected non-binary and Asian members of the community. It will also focus on recent challenges like the loss of gay/straight alliances in public schools and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs everywhere. It aims to connect generations, counter dehumanizing narratives, and emphasize safe spaces.

Rather than competing with the efforts of other Houston-area LGBTQ podcasts, HARE-itage intends to complement them. Episodes will be available in both audio and video formats on YouTube.

Bourgeois says, “Think of conversations like ‘Do you remember Heaven?’ or ‘Who built this space before us?’ or ‘Where are we going next?’ Through honest and humorous conversations, the show will highlight history and current issues, spreading hope, joy, and unity as acts of resistance—all pillars of our community’s legacy.”