Bunnies on the Bayou 47 VIP Garden Party

Bunnies on the Bayou hosted an exclusive annual VIP Garden Party this weekend in the lead up to its main event on Easter Sunday. The Garden Party, held at the home of Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, celebrated generous underwriters and VIP patrons of Bunnies 47 – Resistance in Bloom.

Guests sipped champagne cocktails and snacked on light bites and macaron desserts, listening to the sounds of DJ Lucky Kitten and bidding on a selection of silent auction items provided by Cowboys and Indians Restaurant, Native Citizen, Nice Winery, and others.

Bunnies on the Bayou, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit has served the Greater Houston LGBTQ community since 1979. Its annual Easter Sunday mega-party Bunnies 47 will be held on Easter Sunday, April 5th at Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston. The organization raises essential funds throughout the year for local LGBTQ nonprofits that provide critical services such as healthcare access, youth and senior support, and advocacy for equity and inclusion.

2026 beneficiaries include Avenue 360, Grace Place, Lazarus House, Montrose Center, The Normal Anomaly, Open Gate Ministries, PWA Holiday Charities and Tony’s Place. For more information on tickets to the April 5th event and the full beneficiary list, visit bunniesonthebayou.org